Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560.
Northern Section football playoff brackets for all divisions will be unveiled Saturday, Nov. 6 following a seeding meeting at the Corning High library, located at 643 Blackburn Ave.
The meeting, which is open to the public, begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The section states that all football coaches must enter Friday night scores as soon as possible into MaxPreps.com.
The opt-out date is today (Friday) for any school in the section not wanting to participate in the postseason, the section stated in a release.
To opt-out contact commissioner Scott Johnson at 530-343-7285.