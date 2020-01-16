The River Valley boys basketball team got back in the win column on Thursday evening after securing an overtime road victory over Bella Vista, 66-63.
“We were up seven and made some mistakes at the end of the fourth quarter and let them back in it, but we ended up stealing one in overtime on the road so I’m happy with that,” Falcons head coach David Williams said.
Leading the way for River Valley was Puneet Bains with a school record 36 points. Another clutch performance for the Falcons included Gurtej Rana with 16 points, including 13 of 16 from the free-throw line.
Williams also commended the defensive effort from Riki Lally.
River Valley (8-12, 2-2) will face off against rival Yuba City on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Honkers’ gym.
Boys Soccer
Colusa 8, Durham 0
After a 1-1 draw against Esparto, the RedHawks’ offense exploded for a monstrous eight- goal win over the Trojans on Thursday afternoon.
Colusa’s scoring was led by forward Victor Hernandez who put in four goals in the first half, with two assists from midfielder Rodrigo Rodriguez and one assist each from midfielder Edgar Garcia and forward Alejandro Rico. Garcia also had a first half goal, capitalizing on a penalty kick.
Up 5-0 at halftime, Colusa wasn’t done yet. In the second half, Chonito Santana, Dominic Garcia and Ulises Galvan would score the three final goals to put the game away.
The Colusa coaching staff commended the play of defenders Jesus Hernandez, Darien Sarabia, Andy Lopez and Luis Lozano.
RedHawks’ goalkeeper Andres Lopez tallied five saves on the day.
Colusa (10-0-2, 8-0-2) will travel to Williams today to take on the YellowJackets at 3:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Sutter 1, Wheatland 0
The Huskies girls soccer club tallied a home win on Thursday afternoon, taking down the Pirates by a one-goal margin.
“This was such a great team win for us,” Sutter head coach Jeffrey Stanhope said.
Scoring the match’s lone goal was Sutter’s Swaisy Van Dusen. The goal was assisted by Dara Schmidt.
The Huskies’ goalkeeper, Malena Childers, made five saves in the shutout victory.
Sutter (7-6-0, 1-1) will play in Gridley on Tuesday.