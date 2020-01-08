The River Valley boys basketball team was able to edge out a win on Wednesday night, defeating Roseville at home, 62-61.
“I’m very proud of my team’s resilience tonight. We were down 39-25 at halftime and came out and made up the deficit in the second half, which was mostly due to our strong defensive play” River Valley head coach David Williams said.
The Falcons outscored Roseville 20-11 in the fourth quarter, going 7-for-9 from the free-throw line.
River Valley was led by Shawn Newman with 27 points and Rogelio Solorzano with 15 points. Williams also commended the defensive play of Falcons guard Riki Lally.
River Valley (7-11, 1-1) will host Woodcreek on Friday.
East Nicolaus 94, Colusa 86
The Spartans and RedHawks exhibited what may have been the area’s highest showing of offense on Wednesday night.
After a fourth quarter where both teams combined for 59 points, it was East Nicolaus coming out on top to win by an eight-point margin.
The Spartans were led by David Earhart with 37 points. Other notable standout performances came from Devon Fernandez with 16 points, Gavin McAuliff with 15 points and Kent Earhart with 12 points.
As for Colusa, Mason Saso led the RedHawks with 30 points. Other notable contributors included Jojo Luna with 18 points and Carlos Gonzales with 14 points.
East Nicolaus (8-5) will start its host tournament today when it takes on Redding Christian, while Colusa (7-11) will host Quincy Friday.
Wheatland 67, Faith Christian 28
The Pirates were able to secure a dominant win on Wednesday against the Lions, winning by an impressive 39-point margin.
“Everyone was able to score, so anytime that happens it’s always a good thing,” Wheatland head coach Scott Rounds said.
The Pirates were led by Jacob McDaniel with 13 points and Tanner McAdams with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Wheatland (9-4) will travel to play Lindhurst on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Colusa 33, Paradise 28
On the road in Paradise for their second game in as many nights, the RedHawks edged the Bobcats and in the process extended their win streak to three games.
Carly Lay had a team-high 13 points for Colusa who also got five points apiece from Jaycee Brackett, Edith Moreno and Chaena Laux.
The RedHawks (9-7) next play on Friday when they host Quincy in a non-conference game.
Girls Soccer
Anderson 8, Gridley 1
The Bulldogs soccer club fell by a tough margin to Anderson on Tuesday, losing by a total of seven goals.
Despite the loss, Gabby Espinoza was able to score Gridley’s lone goal. Bulldogs head coach Mark Canfield also noted that Maria Cardenas played well for Gridley.
Gridley (1-8) will host Marysville today at 3:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Lindhurst 36, Colfax 21
Bear River 54, Lindhurst 21
The Blazers wrestling team when 1-1 in two duels at Marysville High on Wednesday.
Despite the loss against Bear River, the Blazers coaching staff commended the play of Genesis Yang, who was able to battle back and win by pin as time expired.
Lindhurst coaches also noted that Ericka Younger competed very well for the varsity girls.
Lindhurst (3-3) will compete at Foothill on Jan. 16 before returning home for its host tournament on Jan. 24.