The River Valley boys basketball team fell to Antelope at home on Thursday night by a final score of 59-56.
“I felt like we beat ourselves tonight. We made costly turnovers, went 13-of-23 from the free-throw line and didn’t consistently execute plays,” River Valley head coach David Williams said. “But we did put ourselves in a situation where we had a chance to tie the game,” he added.
With just 1.9 seconds left the Falcons called a timeout, setting up a decent corner-3 look for Puneet Bains. Unfortunately for the green and black, the shot didn’t fall, handing the Falcons their fourth league loss.
Bains did lead all Falcons though, finishing the night with 25 points. Other notable performers included Harman Sangha Sr. with 10 points, and Gurtej Rana and Shawn Newman with eight points each.
River Valley (8-14, 2-4) will host Inderkum on Monday.
Las Plumas 65, Wheatland 60
The Pirates fell in a tough battle on Thursday by a five-point margin at Las Plumas High.
“We played really hard, but just couldn’t quite close it out,” Wheatland head coach Scott Rounds said.
Despite the loss, the Pirates were led by three players who each tallied 11 points on the evening: Dillon Malathip, Dorian Chun and Tanner McAdams.
Wheatland (10-9, 1-3) will host Corning on Tuesday.
Oroville 54, Sutter 46
After knocking off the top team in the league, Gridley, on Tuesday, the Huskies fell short on Thursday night at home against the Tigers.
Though the game remained a tight contest for the first three quarters, Oroville pulled away in the fourth period, outscoring the Huskies 18-5.
“Our defense wasn’t quite up to par, but I think our main problem tonight was just going cold in the fourth quarter,” Sutter head coach Michael Brantingham said. “We had multiple open looks and couldn’t get them to fall,” he added.
Despite the tough loss, Sutter was led by Ayden Hursky with 12 points and Gaven Gardner with 10 points.
Sutter (14-7, 3-1) will host Las Plumas on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
River Valley 58, Yuba City 22
The Falcons were able to secure a comfortable win over rival Yuba City on Wednesday night at home.
River Valley was led by Sareen Lally with 15 points and four assists.
“It was overall a great team win, we held them scoreless in the third quarter so our defense was pretty strong,” Falcons head coach David Mullens said.
River Valley (12-8, 2-3) will host Antelope tonight at 7 p.m.
Gridley 54, Corning 32
The Bulldogs recorded their 14th win of the season on Thursday after defeating the Cardinals by a 12-point margin.
Ally Mardesich led all scorers with 20 points, while Sierra Brady chipped in with 17 points and Kennedy Tull tallied eight points.
Gridley (14-8, 3-1) will play at Paradise High on Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
Colusa 1, Winters 0
The RedHawks boys soccer team traveled to Winters on Thursday to take on the Warriors in a league match and came away with a 1-0 victory.
In the 70th minute Colusa would go ahead with a shot taken by Victor Hernandez to go up 1-0.
The Colusa coaching staff noted the strong defensive play of Jesus Hernandez, Nicolas Lopez, Darien Sarabia and Andy Lopez.
The RedHawks (12-1-2, 10-1-2) will host Willows on Tuesday.
Girls Soccer
Sutter 5, Oroville 0
The Huskies girls soccer team shutout Oroville in a home victory on Thursday.
Swaisy Van Dusen led the way for Sutter, scoring two goals and notching an assist. Kendall England also chipped in two goals. Clarissa Carlos was the team’s leading provider, assisting two goals as well as getting on the score sheet with one goal.
It was a comfortable afternoon for goalkeeper Malena Childers who made one save to keep the shutout. Sutter (9-6, 2-1) will host Las Plumas on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.
Wheatland 2, Las Plumas 0
The Pirates girls soccer club won a tough road match on Thursday, shutting out the Thunderbirds.
“This was the best we’ve played all season, the girls played hard the entire game and it was just really exciting to be apart of,” Wheatland head coach Scott Schmidt said.
The Pirates were led by Clarissa Cortez with one goal and one assist as well as Mia Garcia with one goal and Savannah Hankins with one assist.
Wheatland (6-6-2, 2-1-1) will resume play on Tuesday when it hosts Corning.
Wrestling
Sutter 69, Wheatland 12
The Huskies dueled the Pirates on Wednesday night and came away with a sound victory.
The following participants led Sutter to its win: 106, Hunter Ludwig win by pin; 115, Jacob Hodge win by forfeit; 120, Logan Carreira win by decision; 126, Hagen Ward win by forfeit; 132, Billy Thornton win by pin; 138, David Preciado win by pin; 145, Owen Trujillo win by pin; 152, Zanden Rockenstein win by pin; 160, Scott Paustian win by pin; 170, Zavion Vu win by pin; 195, Max Gipson win by pin and 285, Ulisses Alvarez win by pin.
Yuba City
The Lady Honkers competed in a duel against the Cardinals in Corning on Thursday night and were able to secure a victory – winning six of the seven matches at hand.
Notable results included the following Yuba City participants: 108, Melissa Tejada win by pin;118, Vanesa Sillas win by pin; 123, Megan Dobson win by pin; 152, Kylie Leary win by pin; 191, Frances Valadez win by pin and 237, Victoria Pajares win by pin.