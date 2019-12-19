The River Valley girls basketball team won its eighth game of the season on Thursday, defeating Oroville, 52-32 at the Lincoln Tournament.
The Falcons were led by leading scorer Izzy Tinoco, who tallied 22 points in the win.
River Valley (8-2) will play the winner of Lincoln and Sierra Academy tonight at
8 p.m. in Lincoln.
Nevada Union 49, Gridley 43
The Lady Bulldogs fell in a tough contest on Thursday night to Nevada Union at the Lincoln Tournament.
Despite the loss, Gridley was led by Kennedy Tull with 18 points and Sierra Brady with nine points.
Gridley (5-5) will play Sierra Academy at
3 p.m. today in Lincoln.
Colusa 56, Biggs 17
Despite missing two of its regular starters, Colusa got off to a hot start at Hamilton’s Marty Passagila Tournament with a convincing win over Biggs.
Abby Smith led the RedHawks with 13 points, while Annie Lay and Lily Woodring added nine and eight points respectively.
Colusa (6-5) resumes play against the host Braves today at 2:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Colusa 62, Williams 61
The RedHawks were able to hang on at the last second on Thursday night. Up by one with less than 30 seconds to go, Colusa held strong defensively and forced Williams to miss a shot at the buzzer.
Colusa was led by Mason Saso with 23 points and Ethan Lay with 11 points. Drew Bradbury also contributed with eight points.
Colusa (5-6) will be back on the court today in its host tournament when it takes on Durham at 7:30 p.m.
Marysville 58, Soquel 55
The Indians boys basketball team was able to get in the win column on Thursday at the Chico tournament after defeating Soquel of Santa Cruz by a slim three points.
After a slow first half in which the Indians lacked an answer to Soquel’s defense, Anthony Gonzales and company helped Marysville take off in the second half.
Gonzales finished the night with 24 points, 18 of which came in the second half.
Other notable performances came from J.B. Brown with 18 points and Jagir Johal with 10 points and six steals.
Marysville (9-5) will play Woodcreek tonight at 8:30 p.m. in the Chico Tournament.
Junior Varsity
Sutter 77, Pierce 68
The Huskies junior varsity team tallied its sixth win of the season on Thursday after taking down the Bears by a nine-point margin.
Sutter had an impressive offensive showing from Amrin Mann, who tallied 39 points and five rebounds. Other notable performances included Caden Simmons with 19 points and Trevor Eck with nine points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Sutter JV (6-3) will now have time off before preparing for league-play in January.
Boys Soccer
Colusa 7,
Redding Christian 0
The Colusa boys varsity soccer team hosted Redding Christian on Thursday in a Sacramento Valley League game and came away with a 7-0 win.
The RedHawks were led by Victor Hernandez with a hat trick of three goals and Alejandro Rico, who netted two goals on the day.
Kevin Sarabia and Diego Avila also contributed with one goal each.
Goalkeepers Andres Lopez and Diego Avila had good outings with Lopez posting six saves in 60 minutes of play and Avila with one save in 20 minutes.
Colusa (7-0-1) will be on break until Jan. 7 when it travels for a league match with Los Molinos.