River Valley got its first win of the season on Tuesday beating rival Yuba City 8-1.
River Valley won five of the six singles matches behind Hannah Abe (6-1, 6-1), Manroop Thindal (6-1, 6-2), Annika Thiara (6-0, 6-2), Manjot Kaur (6-0, 6-0), and Mehmeet Kullar (6-1, 6-2).
Yuba City’s Amrita Kahlon won her team’s only singles match 7-5, 6-3. River Valley won all three doubles matches by forfeit. River Valley is now 1-1 on the season and will next play on Thursday against Roseville.
Wheatland girls tennis beats Sutter High 7-2
The Wheatland High girls tennis team beat Sutter 7-2 overall on Tuesday in Sutter’s first match of the season.
The closest singles match of the day was between Wheatland’s Pandora Edwards and Sutter’s Katharina Van De Heide. Edwards won the first set 6-4 and Van De Heide won the second 6-3 to force a 10-point tiebreaker. Edwards won the tiebreaker 11-9 to take the match.
Wheatland won the next three singles matches, led by Jordan Hughes (6-0, 6-1), Morgan Goode (6-0, 6-0), and Brooklyn Hill (6-1, 6-3).
Sutter’s Katie Bell won at No. 5 (6-2, 6-0) and Sutter’s No. 6, Aurora Baker won her match (6-3, 6-4).
All three of Wheatland’s doubles teams won their matches. The teams included Edwards/Hughes (8-3), Goode/Hill (8-6), and Goode/Kelsie Gardner (8-4).
Sutter will next play on Thursday at Live Oak.