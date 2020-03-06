The River Valley softball team jumped out to great start in the Lindhurst Tournament on Friday afternoon as the Falcons came away with back-to-back wins, defeating Wheatland, 12-2 and Oroville, 10-6.
Game 1: River Valley got off to a hot start putting up seven runs in the first inning and three runs in the second inning before going on to defeat the Pirates by a final score of 12-2.
The Falcons were led by the following hitters:
–Diana Hull, who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
–Kentalia Smith, who went 1-for-3 with three runs scored.
–Ella Alcantar, who finished the game going 2-for-4 with four RBI and a home run.
As for the defense, Falcons pitcher Korrie Almond threw five innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out five batters.
Game 2: After a nice offensive showing in its first game, the Falcons reeled off another double-digit runs performance against Oroville to defeat the Tigers, 10-6.
River Valley was led by the following batters:
–Korrie Almond, who went 3-for-3 with two runs scored.
–Harmony Balchus, who finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBI and a home run.
–Kentalia Smith, who went 2-for-3.
River Valley (2-0) will take on East Nicolaus and Corning today in the Lindhurst Tournament.
Yuba City 11, Dixon 6
Lindhurst 5, Yuba City 3
The Honkers started off the Lindhurst Tournament by splitting their first two games. After a decisive win over Dixon, the Yuba City softball team lost to the host Blazers by a tight two-run margin.
Game 1: The Honkers were led by Reagan Chan, Sydnee Chappell and Maggie Penning, who each tallied multi-hit performances for Yuba City. In the circle, Penning tossed three strikeouts, while giving up four runs and six hits.
Game 2: Though it wasn’t the result they hoped for, the Honkers still had multi-hit performances from a few players including Chappell, Allyssa Williams and Jordy Martins.
In the circle, Williams threw two strikeouts, giving up eight hits and five runs.
Yuba City (1-2-1) will face Wheatland and East Nicolaus today in the Lindhurst Tournament.
Baseball
Lindhurst 10, Hiram Johnson 0
The Blazers baseball team won its second game of the season in dominant fashion on Friday afternoon, shutting out Hiram Johnson of Sacramento by a 10-run margin.
Lindhurst was led by Sam Alfred who threw 10 strikeouts and gave up just two hits in a complete game performance.
On offense, the Blazers were led by Anthony Rodriguez, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI and Randy Mitchell, who went 2-for-3 with three RBI.
Lindhurst (2-2) will travel to Live Oak on Wednesday.
Colusa 8, Clear Lake 4
Colusa 3, Clear Lake 1
In cross section play, Colusa swept a twinbill from visiting Clear Lake on Friday to run its record to 3-0 in first week of the preseason.
In the early game, Keith Chavez went 2 for 4 and drove in a run to pace the RedHawks who also got RBI singles from Justin Lee and Cole Simmons as they put crooked numbers on the board in the both second and fifth innings then held off the Cardnials who mounted a four run rally in the sixth, but could get no closer.
Drew Bradbury got the nod on the hill and went four scoreless innings striking out four before giving way to the combination of Simmons and Frias who closed out the final three innings.
Pitching was key in the night cap as Lay took to the mound scattering four hits, striking out four and yielding just one earned run before Frias returned to toss three hitless innings in relief.
Hunter Nobles finished 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs while Frias ripped an RBI triple.
Xavier Lopez and Edgar Garcia picked up the only other hits for the RedHawks.