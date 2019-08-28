The River Valley Falcons squared off against McClatchy on Wednesday night and defeated the Lions in a three-set sweep by scores of 25-14, 25-20 and 25-19.
The Falcons were led by multiple players, but most notably Jaclyn Ruiz, who tallied seven aces, 12 kills and 22 digs.
Other contributions came from the following players: Ravleen Kaur with six kills and 17 digs; Khya Sengwong with 21 assists and Grace Keough with 16 digs.
River Valley (1-0) will travel to play Elk Grove tonight at 6 p.m.
Wheatland 3, Lindhurst 0
The Pirates travelled up to Linda for a showdown with the Blazers, but unfortunately for the home team, Wheatland would take the victory in just three sets.
The Pirates won the match by set scores of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-11.
Leading the charge for Wheatland were Kelly Phillips with 21 assists and Gabi Herring with 10 kills and seven digs. Kennedy Netto also contributed to the win with eight kills and five aces.
Wheatland (9-0) will play at Marysville on Sept. 3.
* To submit a score, contact Sports Editor John Stevens by phone at 749-4792 or email at sports@appealdemocrat.com