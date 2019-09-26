The River Valley volleyball team continued its success this season on Thursday night at home when it completed a three-set sweep of Woodcreek: 25-20, 25-21 and 25-19.
“This team had great energy tonight on both offense and defense,” assistant coach Elizabeth McCaulley said. “It was great to see everyone contribute,” she added.
Leading the way for the Falcons was Jaclyn Ruiz with 18 kills and Rauleen Kaur with 20 digs and six kills. Other contributions came from Thya Sengwong with 24 assists, Grace Keough with 14 digs and Mackenzie Vanvalkenburgh with seven kills and three blocks.
River Valley (6-2, 4-1) will host Antelope on Tuesday.
Wheatland 3, Sutter 2
The Pirates made the trip north to face-off against Sutter in a pivotal league match. In the end it was Wheatland who finished on top in a five-set battle: 25-23, 14-25, 25-22, 21-25 and 15-11.
“Our ladies have worked hard the last few years as we’ve built this program. They had to overcome some season-ending injuries in the last few weeks that made us adjust and refocus. Sutter is a great team and it’s early in league so we have to keep working hard,” Wheatland coach Bill Evans said.
The Pirates were led by Kelly Phillips with 31 assists, Kennedy Netto with 14 kills and Gabi Herring with 13 kills.
Despite the tough five-set loss, the Huskies were able to see some standout performances from a few players: Maddie Kunkle finished with 25 assists, seven kills and two aces; Mikenzie Johnson led her team with 22 kills; Jaya Bains tallied nine kills, three blocks and 17 assists and defensively, Kayla Nichols contributed with 14 digs.
Sutter won both the junior varsity (25-15, 25-11) and freshmen (25-10, 25-14) matches.
Both teams will continue play on Tuesday as Wheatland (22-8, 2-0) will travel to Orland and Sutter (19-8, 1-1) will make the trip to its rival Gridley.
East Nicolaus 3, Durham 0
The Spartans won their first league game on Thursday when they took down the Trojans in straight sets: 25-11, 25-18 and 25-17.
East Nicolaus was led by Taylor Roccucci with eight digs and 10 kills, Savy Price with seven kills and Shaye Wininger with 18 assists.
The Spartans junior varsity team also won on Thursday in set scores of 25-13 and 25-13.
East Nicolaus (10-1, 1-0) will travel to Hamilton on Tuesday.
Pierce 3, Colusa 0
A match with Pierce for control of the Sacramento Valley League went sideways for the RedHawks has they were soundly defeated at home by their county rival in straight sets 18-25, 24-26, 14-25.
One bright spot for Colusa was the play of setter Annie Lay, who in addition to handing out 22 assists, made numerous saves to keep the ball in play.
Hannah Taylor and Carly Lay had 11 and seven kills respectively, but it was not enough to deter the Bears.
From the back row, Amber Morales made 15 digs.
Colusa (17-11) returns to the court on Monday when it travels to Durham.
Girls Tennis
Wheatland 6, Gridley 3
The Lady Pirates won their first match of the season on Thursday as they bested the Bulldogs by three points.
Wheatland singles winners included the following players: Asia Jones (6-1, 6-2), Ashley Kautz (6-0, 6-1), Alejandra Quintero (6-1, 6-2) and Brooklynn Hill (3-6, 7-5, 8-6).
In doubles, the pairing of Lauren Steiger and Jones won 8-3, while Jordyn Hughes and Quintero were also victorious, 8-6.
Wheatland (1-5, 1-0) will face Sutter next.
Orland 9, Live Oak 0
The Lions strolled into Thursday’s league match hoping for an upset, but fell short as the Trojans won in a straight.
“They proved why they are who they are,” Live Oak head coach Larry Dolan said. “Sometimes you’re the windshield and sometimes you’re the bug ... today we were the bug,” he added gleefully.
Live Oak (6-1, 3-1) will face Gridley on Tuesday.
River Valley 9, Antelope 0
The Falcons tallied their third league win on Thursday when they blanked Antelope on the road.
“We’re playing really well right now, so I think we’ll be in a good spot when we start to get deeper into our schedule,” head coach Gabe Ramirez said.
River Valley’s singles winners included the following players: Sureen Here (6-2, 6-1), Hanna Abe (6-3, 6-2), Janeli Vargas (6-2, 6-3), Lydia Soto (6-3, 6-1), Relina Xiong (6-4, 4-6, 10-5) and Susan Yang (6-0, 6-1).
In doubles, the Falcons received victories from the following pairings: Manroop Phindal and Manjot Kaur (6-3, 6-1), Naina Kaur and Estephania Lopez (6-2, 6-3) and lastly the pairing of Chloe Polmeroy and Natalie Beunas (6-1, 6-3).
River Valley (8-5, 3-3) will play Yuba City next week.
Freshmen Football
Sutter 28, Enterprise 6
The Huskies frosh football team managed to secure its third victory of the season when it bested Enterprise by 22 points.
Both Dylan Humes and Landon Fable scored on 10-yard plus rushing touchdowns while Damon Yanez was able to score on a 40-yard fumble return. Quarterback Brayden Underwood threw a 55-yard touchdown pass.
On defense, the Sutter coaching staff commended both Cade Stafford and Jo Jo Martinez for their play.
Sutter (3-1) will play at Casa Robles next week.