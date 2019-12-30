The River Valley High varsity girls basketball team completed the nonleague portion of its season with a 65-55 win over Capital Christian out of Sacramento Monday night at the Lincoln Invitational.
Isabella Tinoco led all scorers with 20 points as the Falcons wrapped up their 10th win this season. Jersey Lee pulled down a team-high nine rebounds, while Stefani Heredia added six boards for River Valley (10-5).
Lee and Heredia also earned all-tourney honors for David Mullens’ squad.
River Valley is off till Friday when it begins Capital Valley Conference action at home against Inderkum of Sacramento.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.