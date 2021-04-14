Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Due to high school football, submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Girls soccer
Sutter 8, Marysville 0
Swaisy Van Dusen scored four times, while Kylie LeMaster added a couple and Dara Schmidt and Brianna Lopez each pelted the net once in a 8-0 rout over Marysville.
Sutter goalkeeper Brooklynne Darrach finished with four saves in the shutout.
Sutter (7-2) is at Oroville today (Thursday).
Baseball
Sutter 12, Colfax 1 (5 inn.)
Kyle Giovannoni and Eli Carlos each went 2-3 and drove in a run, while Landon Cooper added a 2-4 day with four RBI to help Sutter win at Colfax, 12-1 in five innings.
Alex McDermott was the winning pitcher, firing five innings of two-hit, shutout ball with six strikeouts.
Sutter (4-5) is at Chico April 20 for a 4 p.m. game.
Boys tennis
Sutter 8, Live Oak 1
Sutter grabbed its first win of 2021 with a 8-1 victory at Live Oak Wednesday.
The team’s top two singles players, Clyde Kuennen and Wyatt Prather won in straight sets. Kuennen won 6-0, 6-0, while Prather took care of business 6-2, 6-0.
Jeremy Wood at No. 3 won, 6-3, 6-4, while Sutter’s No. 4, Andrew Dodd earned a 6-4, 6-3 victory.
In doubles, Kuennen and Prather teamed up to win 8-2, while Wood and Dodd grabbed an 8-2 pro-set victory.
Sutter (1-0) hosts Colusa at 3 p.m. today (Thursday).
Late Tuesday
Girls soccer
Wheatland 17, Oroville 0
Mia Garcia, Lilly Diaz, Gracie Schmidt all had hat tricks. Ashlynn Martin and Annemarie Galvan both had 2 goals each to lead the way for Wheatland.
The Pirates host Las Plumas at 6 p.m. today (Thursday).