The Sutter boys basketball team secured a berth in the Live Oak tournament championship by defeating Paradise on Thursday night, 61-58.
“It’s really exciting to see these guys playing as a team and really developing,” Sutter head coach Michael Brantingham said. “Paradise has a lot of talented shooters so I’m pretty proud of us for taking them down,” he added.
Leading the way for Sutter was Casey Becker, who finished the night with 17 points, nine rebounds and six steals.
Other notable contributions for the Huskies included Gaven Gardner with 10 points, Irvin Raju with 11 points and Ayden Hursky with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Sutter (5-2) will play Oroville in the Live Oak tournament championship tonight at
7:30 p.m.
Yuba City 54, River Valley 39
The Honkers secured a win over rival River Valley on Thursday to open up the 55th Mel Good Tournament.
Yuba City was led by Nathan Flores with 18 points and Jalen Hale with 16 points.
Despite the loss, Puneet Bains led the Falcons with 13 points.
Both teams will continue action today in the Mel Good Tournament.
Marysville 84, Sierra Academy 15
The Indians made quick work of Sierra Academy on Thursday night in their host tournament.
Marysville was led by Anthony Gonzales with 20 points and Kyle Kendall with eight points and four rebounds.
The Indians (7-3) will host Wheatland tonight.
Girls Basketball
University Prep 51, Wheatland 39
The Pirates fell to the Panthers in a tough game at the Corning tournament on Thursday afternoon.
Despite the 12-point loss, Wheatland was led by Alexis Durham with 18 points and Logan Garza with 10 points.
Wheatland (4-3) will continue its play in the Corning tournament today vs. Middletown.
Gridley 46, River Valley 45
Thursday’s match-up between the Bulldogs and Falcons came down to the wire with Gridley hanging on by a point in the waning moments.
“We scored the final bucket with about 16 seconds left and then they missed three straight shots to give us the win,” Gridley head coach Becca McCray said. “Both teams fought really hard, it was a very back and forth game,” she added.
The Bulldogs were led by Kennedy Tull with 18 points and Sierra Brady with 11 points. Haley Gustavsen also tallied eight points in the win.
Gridley (4-3) will continue play in the Oroville tournament tonight vs. Las Plumas.
Girls Soccer
Hamilton City 3, Gridley 1
The Bulldogs soccer club fell in a tough contest on Thursday as the Braves bested Gridley with three successful penalty kicks.
Despite the loss, the Bulldogs were led by Rubi Tena, who scored Gridley’s lone goal.
Gridley (1-3) will play today in Willows.
Wrestling
Yuba City 45, River Valley 36
The Mayor’s Cup was dueled out indoors on some mats by way of wrestling. The Honkers ended up on top in the end, taking down the Falcons by nine points.
Despite the tough loss, River Valley was led by the following wrestlers: Erick Carodoza (120), win by pin; Brendan Longren (126), win by pin; Mateo Cruz (132), win by pin; Muhammad Aziz (138), win by pin; Alex Sandoval (145), win by pin; Luke Miller (170) win by pin; Josh Colburn (220), win by pin and Sual Diaz (285), win by pin.
The following participants were victorious for Yuba City: Karina Ramirez (106), win by forfeit; Kevin Duong (113) win by forfeit; Keola Abreu (132), win by pin; Anthony Sparks (152), win by decision; Ikea Garcia (182), win by pin; Nathaniel George (195), win by pin; Chris Divas (220) win by pin and Robert Teal (HWT), win by pin.
Both the Honkers and Falcons will be back in action today in the Battle of the Buttes tournament at River Valley High.