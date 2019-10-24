The Sutter frosh football team won its sixth game of the season on Thursday night after it defeated Las Plumas by a final score of 27-12.
Leading the way for the Huskies was Dylan Humes, who finished the night with two touchdowns, including a 65-yard run. Other notable offensive nights included Brayden Underwood, who tallied a score.
On defense the Huskies coaching staff commended the play of Cade Stafford and Nick Moody.
Sutter (6-2) will play at Woodland next week.
Volleyball
Wheatland 3, Orland 1
The Pirates bounced back after Tuesday’s loss to Sutter by taking down the Trojans in four sets: 25-21, 24-26, 25-13 and 25-12.
Kennedy Netto led the Pirates with a career high 16 kills and three aces. Kelly Phillips also helped out as she dished out 30 assists.
On defense, Sam Angel tallied 24 digs and Sierra Drake had 12 digs.
Wheatland (32-10, 8-2) will wait to find out about playoff seeding today.
Sutter 3, Gridley 0
The Huskies secured another Butte View League title on Thursday when they swept the Bulldogs in three sets: 25-18, 26-24 and 25-6.
Sutter was led by Maddie Kunkle with 15 assists and four kills as well as Mikenzi Johnson, who finished with four aces and 11 kills.
Other notable contributions included Jaya Bains with six assists, and Erin Peak with six kills.
On defense, Sarah Lutz recorded eight digs to go with her 11 kills, while Kayla Nichols tallied five digs for the Huskies.
Sutter (27-8, 9-1) will now wait to hear if it receives a first round bye in the playoffs.
East Nicolaus 3, Hamilton 0
The Spartans came away with another three-set victory on Thursday when they took down Hamilton 25-22, 25-22 and 25-16 to become Mid-Valley League champions.
East Nicolaus was led by Brynn Lauppe with 20 digs and eight kills, Remmington Hewitt with 12 digs and six kills and lastly, Shaye Wininger with 13 assists and five aces.
East Nicolaus (14-7, 8-1) will await to hear about playoff seeding.