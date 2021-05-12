Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560.
Prep softball
Sutter 2, Pleasant Valley 0
Sutter picked up two more wins Wednesday, improving to 18-0 following a sweep of Pleasant Valley, 7-0 and 12-2 in five innings.
Olivia Bauer went 6-7, Riley Wickum 4-6 and Morgan Heggstrom 4-7 through the two-game sweep.
Avery Jolley drove in five runs against the Vikings.
Wickum collected both wins in the circle in complete-game efforts.
She struck out nine on the day.
Roseville 9, Yuba City 1
The Honkers got just three hits in their league loss Wednesday.
Reagan Chan, Gillian Renzullo and Alyssa Pope had base hits for Yuba City (10-6).
In the circle, Allyssa Wiliams pitched all six, allowing eight earned runs on 14 hits while striking out three.
Roseville improved to 16-4.
Marysville 1, Oroville 1
Marysville split a doubleheader at Oroville Wednesday, dropping game one, 4-3 and taking the nightcap, 9-1.
In game one, Jenissa Conway had two hits, including a run-scoring triple and run batted in.
Maya Larsen added a two-run homer.
Andi Duff suffered the defeat in the circle.
In game two, Birdie Galaviz had two home runs and three rbi, Larsen 3-4 with a home run Conway chipped two hits, a three-run double and home run.
Galaviz got the win in the circle.
River Valley 1, Bella Vista 1
River Valley split a doubleheader with Bella Vista.
Game 1
River Valley lost 9-8. Abigail Shackelford was 3-5 with 2 runs scored and 1 rbi. Diana Hull, Isabella Castenada, and Korrie Almond each had 2 hits.
Game 2
River Valley beat Bella Vista 18-3. Sam Hull was 3-5 with 5 rbi. Diana Hull was also 3-5 with 2 rbi. Abby Shackelford was 2-4 with 2 rbi and Taylin Pennington was 2-4 with 1 RBI. Harmony Balchus added two RBI.
Korrie Almond got the win in game two, giving up 3 hits and 2 earned runs. Almond had 4 strikeouts.
Prep baseball
Sutter 9, Gridley 6
Sutter beat Gridley 9-6 on the road in the second of a three-game series on Wednesday. Landon Cooper went 3-5 with a double and knocked in two runs. Joey Diaz went 2-3 with one RBI, Logan Rasmussen went 1-4 with a double and two RBI, and Logan Yacavace went 2-2 with two RBI.
Pitcher Alex McDermott got the win. He pitched six innings while giving up three earned runs. Tyler Hancock pitched the seventh inning and picked up the save.
Sutter (13-7) is back home on Friday to finish up the series with Gridley. First pitch is at 4 p.m.
Marysville 9, Delta 4
Jack Howsley was the winning pitcher going 4-1/3 innings, striking out 3, giving up 6 hits, and not walking any batters.
At the plate, Devon Conway had a two-run home run, Evan Criddle went 2-3, Jeremiah Henderson 2-5 with a double and Matthew Haggard added a two-run double.
Marysville (15-4), winners of six straight, ends its week at Oroville Saturday. First pitch is set for 10 a.m.
Junior varsity
Roseville 19, YC 18
Mariah Rosales 3-4 with a home run, grand slam and five RBI, while Anabel Garcia and Bella McCleary each finished 2-4 in defeat.
Late Tuesday
Girls basketball
Wheatland 52, Sutter 32
Alexis Durham dropped 32 points and added six rebounds, and four assists, helping Wheatland topple Sutter by 20.
Daysha Trujillo scored 15 for the unbeaten Pirates (3-0).