Prep softball
Sutter 13, Oroville 1 (6)
Sutter High softball improved to 20-0 this season and won its 38th straight game in over two years Tuesday against Oroville.
Riley Wickum had 8 strikeouts in a complete game effort in the circle. At the plate, Olivia Bauer 2-2 with a triple, Ella Jolley 3-3 triple, double and 3 RBI.
Marysville 10, Colfax 0 (6)
Marysville blanked Colfax 10-0 at home on Tuesday. Jenissa Conway went 4-4 with a double, Birdie Galaviz went 2-2 with a double, a home run and knocked in three runs. Izzy Mendoza went 2-3 and Sophia Tyler went 2-4 with a double.
Galaviz pitched a six-inning shutout. She allowed six hits and struck out three. Marysville (14-5) travels to Bear River on Thursday. First pitch is at 4 p.m.
Yuba City 18, Lindhurst 4 (5)
Allyssa Williams went 4-4 with six runs batted in and struck out four over two perfect innings to lead the Honkers to the rout over the Blazers Tuesday.
Gillian Renzullo pitched the other three and struck out five, while allowing three earned runs on five hits for YC (12-6).
Williams got the win.
Freshman Alexis Dell went 2-4 with three RBI and scored twice.
River Valley 8, River City 4
Harmony Balchus 2-3 with a home run and two RBI while Taylin Pennington chipped in a two-run double in the win.
In the circle, Korrie Almond went 5 innings allowing 5 hits while striking out 11.
Kaylee McCumber threw 2 innings in relief for the Falcons, giving up 1 hit, while striking out 3.
Prep baseball
Sutter 12, Oroville 2 (5)
Kyle Giovannoni finished 2-3 with a double, Justin Matsui 2-3 with a double, triple and three RBI and Logan Yacavace 2-3 as Sutter took care of business against league foe Oroville on Tuesday.
Landon Cooper added a double.
Sutter improved to 15-7 overall.
Woodcreek 10, Yuba City 3
The Honkers opened their final series of the season against the No. 10 ranked Woodcreek Timberwolves Tuesday, falling to one of the premier Sac Joaquin Section teams.
YC (10-16) scored single runs in the third, fourth and fifth, but Woodcreek (20-4) answered with a three-run second, a couple two-run rallies and a three-run sixth to strike first in the series.
Tre Henry went 2-4 and scored twice for YC.
Marysville 6, Nevada Union 4
Cole Tyler went 2-4, Devon Conway blasted a double and collected four RBI to lead the Indians to victory.
The game was tied at four in the bottom of the sixth when Conway lifted a sac fly to push across the go-ahead run.
Cooper Williams later scored on a wild pitch. Williams scored twice for Marysville (17-4), winners of eight straight games.
Boys basketball
Inderkum 92, Yuba City 67
Jalen Hale scored 29 points, Ryan Grace added 19 and seven assists in defeat.