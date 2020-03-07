The Sutter softball team started its season off in dominant fashion, going a perfect 4-0 at its host tournament this weekend.
The Huskies defeated Bishop Manogue 11-1, Chico 11-0, Foothill 14-1 and Pleasant Valley 10-0.
Numerous players led Sutter on the weekend, but none other than pitcher Hailey Peterson as the senior Husky finished the weekend with three wins, a no-hitter and a total of 20 strikeouts.
As for the offense, Sutter was led by Reagan Ford, who finished the weekend going 8-for-13 with one homer, three doubles, one triple and five RBI.
Other notable weekend performances for the Huskies included the following players:
–Ella Jolley, who went 7-for-11 with two home runs and six RBI.
–Darcy Gillen, who went 6-for-13 with two home runs, one grand slam and 10 RBI.
–Meadow Topete, who went 5-for-11 with a home run and five RBI.
–Avery Jolley, who went 6-for-9 with two home runs and four RBI.
Sutter (4-0) will host Marysville on Thursday.
Yuba City 10, Wheatland 2
East Nicolaus 5, Yuba City 0
The Honkers split their Saturday games in the Lindhurst Tournament, defeating Wheatland by eight runs before being shutout by the Spartans.
Game 1: Yuba City was led by Jordy Martins, Sydnee Chappell and Maggie Penning, who all went 3-for-4. In the circle, Penning tossed three strikeouts and only gave up five hits.
Game 2: Monica Mitchell, Gillian Renzullo and Chappell had the Honkers’ only hits as Yuba City pitcher Allyssa Williams tossed seven strikeouts in the loss.
Yuba City (2-3-1) will host Wheatland on Tuesday.
Lindhurst 9, Dixon 0
Lindhurst 6, Las Plumas 0
The Blazers won back-to-back contests on Saturday in their host tournament, defeating both Dixon and Las Plumas in shutout fashion.
Game 1: Matti Cheever went 2-for-3 with two runs scored to lead her team to its fourth win on the season.
Game 2: Cheever was at it again, this time going 3-for-4 with a double. Another notable performance for the Blazers came by way of Lexi Steele, who went 2-for-3 with a triple.
Lindhurst (5-0) will take on Pioneer Tuesday in Olivehurst.
Baseball
Colusa 8, Clear Lake 4
Colusa 3, Clear Lake 1
In cross section play, Colusa swept a twinbill from visiting Clear Lake on Friday to run its record to 3-0 to complete first week of the preseason.
In the early game, Keith Chavez went 2 for 4 and drove in a run to pace the RedHawks who also got RBI singles from Justin Lee and Cole Simmons as they put crooked numbers on the board in the both second and fifth innings then held off the Cardnials who mounted a four run rally in the sixth, but could get no closer.
Drew Bradbury got the nod on the hill and went four scorless innings striking out four before giving way to the combination of Simmons and Frias who closed out the final three innings.
Pitching was key in the night cap as Lay took to the mound scattering four hits, striking out four and yielding just one earned run before Frias returned to toss three hitless innings in relief.
Hunter Nobles finished 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs while Frais ripped an RBI triple.
Xavier Lopez and Edgar Garcia picked up the only other hits for the RedHawks.
Next up for Colusa (3-0) is a home game against Cloverdale, another North Coast Section team on Tuesday.