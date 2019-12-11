The Sutter High varsity boys basketball team opened the Live Oak tournament with a 56-44 win over Lindhurst Wednesday. 

Ayden Hursky compiled a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, joining Kyle Watson’s 14 points and 12 boards and Gaven Gardner’s team-highs of 16 points and eight steals. 

Sutter (4-2) will play Paradise in the semifinals at 6 p.m. today in Live Oak. 

Girls basketball

Faith Christian 61, Lindhurst 49 

Audrey Harris dropped 38, Avery Johns 10 points for Faith Christian on Tuesday. Faith Christian is 4-3 on the year. 

Willows 49, Gridley 40 

Kennedy Tull netted 20 points, while Haley Gustavsen chipped in 11 for the Bulldogs in defeat Tuesday. Gridley falls to 3-3. 

Editor’s Note: Every game called in was not reported due to deadline.

Tags

Recommended for you