Tripp named conference Setter of the Week again
Sutter High product Gillian Tripp was named Southern States Athletic Conference setter of the week for her performance for the week of Feb. 22-28.
Tripp helped guide the Crusaders to a 1-1 week, improving the team’s record to 6-2 overall and 1-1- in the SSAC. The 2017 Sutter graduate finished with 71 assists and 25 digs. In a win over Mobile, Tripp posted 30 assists and nine digs. To complete the week, Tripp added 41 assists and 16 digs in a four--set defeat to Loyola.
This was Tripp’s sixth-career weekly honor and fifth-career setter of the week award.
Tripp and William Carey University are on the road this week at Florida College Thursday and Brewton-Parker on Saturday.
Girls tennis
Las Plumas 7, Sutter 2
Sutter got a pair of victories from Katie Bell (6-2, 6-0) in singles and Bell and Aurora Baker who teamed up to win in doubles 8-4. Sutter is at Colusa March 11.