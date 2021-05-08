Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560.
Kyle Giovannoni and Landon Cooper each homered, while Alex McDermott added a run-scoring triple to pace the Sutter High baseball team to the 14-4 win at home over Winters Saturday.
Giovannoni finished 3-5 with 3 runs batted in. Cooper collected a team-high four RBI and a couple hits to lead Sutter (11-7) offensively.
Connor Babler struck out nine in four innings to get the win.
Sutter opens a series at Gridley Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Late Friday
Prep softball
Roseville 7, River Valley 5
Samantha Hull was 2-4 with an RBI. Korrie Almond and Taylin Pennington were both 1-3 with two RBIs.
River Valley had 8 hits on the day but committed 5 errors in defeat.
Girls basketball
John Adams 42, Faith Christian 29
Faith Christian’s Audrey Harris scored 26 of the team’s 29 to open its season.
Faith Christian travels to Sacramento Adventist Academy, 6 p.m. Thursday.