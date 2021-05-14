Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560.
Prep softball
Sutter 9, Gridley 0
Meadow Topete finished 3-4 with a couple doubles and three runs batted in, while Riley Wickum, Isabel Gildea and Morgan Heggstrom each collected two hits to lead the Sutter High softball team to a 9-0 win at Gridley Friday.
The victory pushed the Huskies’ win streak to 37 games dating back to 2019. Sutter is 19-0 this year and will travel to Oroville Tuesday for a 4 p.m. start.
Yuba City 6, Bella Vista 3
Cali Niccum and Jordy Martins each had two hits and drove in runs to lead YC to the win.
Allyssa Williams pitched a complete-game and allowed three earned runs and struck out five.
YC (11-6) hosts Lindhurst Tuesday.
River Valley 3, Inderkum 2
RV’s Diana Hull went 3-4 with a home run and two RBI, Sam Hull and Isabella Castenada each had two hits for the Falcons.
Korrie Almond led the team to victory with 15 strikeouts in the circle. She has 115 on the year.
Prep baseball
Sutter 4, Gridley 1
Connor Babler pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts, and went 3-3 at the plate to pace Sutter to the league win.
Leighton Tarke added two hits, a home run and two RBI.
Gridley’s Cameron Erickson drove in the team’s lone run.
Sutter, at 14-7 overall and 5-0 in league, sits in the driver’s seat to clinch the Butte View League title, according to head coach Stewart Peterson.
Colusa 2, Durham 0
Colusa got to 22-1 on the season with a pair of wins, 3-1 and 8-4 at Durham Friday.
Nick Price was 2-3 with two RBI in game one.
Justin Lee had a team-high two hits to lead Colusa in the 3-1 nightcap.
On the mound, Ethan Lay and Emanuel Frias combined on a three-hitter with nine strikeouts between them in game two.
College baseball
Mendocino 2, Yuba 0
Yuba College lost twice in a Friday doubleheader on the road to Mendocino.
The 49ers lost game two, 9-8 and the opener 4-2.
Yuba (5-9) returns home to take on Laney College in a single-game beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Per health and safety protocol, Yuba College is allowed 40 fans maximum in attendance.