The Sutter High volleyball team continued its winning ways on Thursday night as it bested Oroville in a three-set sweep: 25-15, 25-7 and 25-6.
The Huskies were led by multiple players including Jaya Bains with five aces, five assists, three kills and two blocks; Sarah Lutz with two aces, six kills and four digs; Maddie Kunkle with seven kills and 14 assists and lastly, Kayla Nichols, who tallied six digs on defense.
“These girls have really been working hard and getting stronger in practice each day,” Sutter head coach Ann Reynolds said. “We just have to keep up with the good flow we have going now,” she added.
Sutter (21-8, 3-1) will host Las Plumas on Tuesday.
Girls Tennis
Live Oak 7, Sutter 2
With four wins in singles and a perfect sweep in doubles action, the Live Oak High girls tennis team dispatched of Butte View League opponent Sutter, 7-2 at home Thursday.
In singles for the Lions, Lizzy Allan (6-2, 6-1), Jessie Patrick (6-2, 6-2) and Erica Valadez (6-2, 6-4) were all straight-set winners to get the Lions off on the right track.
Live Oak maintained its momentum in doubles with three consecutive pro-set victories.
Allan and Valadez won 8-3, Patrick and Nataly Ayala took down their opponent, 8-3 and Erika Angel and Roxy Lopez completed an 8-2 victory in doubles.
For Sutter Sahara Dale outlasted her opponent 7-6, 7-6, while Blair Ulrich won in straight-sets 6-1, 6-2.
Live Oak (8-1, 5-1) continues league play Tuesday at Wheatland, while Sutter will play Colusa on Monday.
Freshmen Football
Sutter 20, Casa Roble 12
The Huskies frosh football squad was able to secure a come-from-behind victory on Thursday night at Casa Roble High in Orangevale.
With 1:10 left in regulation, running back Landon Sable punched it in for the Huskies to seal the deal late.
Down 12-6 at halftime, Sutter scored three times in the second half to win its fourth game of the season.
“This was a really good competitive game, we had to battle back and our players showed a lot of heart,” Sutter head coach Stewart Pederson said.
Sable also scored on a 70-yard touchdown, while his teammate Wyatt Nelson tallied the other score with a 30-yard touchdown run.
On defense the Sutter coaching staff commended the play of McCray Wilder, Damon Yanez, Jojo Martinez and Dylan Humes.
Sutter (4-1) will play Roseville next week.