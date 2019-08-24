The Sutter Union High School volleyball team kicked off their season this weekend as they competed in a tournament hosted by West Valley.
The Huskies finished third in their pool qualifying them for the silver bracket where they would face off against a somewhat familiar foe, Yuba City High.
Sutter took the match in straight sets winning 25-9 and 25-21.
Leading the Huskies in the match was newcomer Sarah Lutz who finished with seven aces, four kills and five digs.
Here are the overall stats from the Huskies for the day:
–Amber Alexander: 16 digs, five aces
–Maddy Kunkle: 27 assists, six kills
–Jaya Bains: 19 assists, eight kills
–Mikenzi Johnson: 21 kills, five blocks
Sutter (3-2) will prepare for its next match on Tuesday at Colfax.