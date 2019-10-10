The Huskies volleyball team hit the road to face off against the Cardinals on Thursday night as it secured a three-set sweep by scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-23.
Sutter was led by multiple players, including the following: Kenzi Johnson with 11 kills, Sarah Lutz with 11 kills and eight digs, Jaya Bains with eight kills and 10 assists, Maddie Kunkle with eight kills and 21 assists and Amber Alexander with seven digs.
Sutter (22-8, 4-1) will play at Paradise on Tuesday.
River Valley 3, Roseville 2
The Falcons were clutch on Thursday night at home as they bested the Tigers in a five-set thriller by scores of 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 18-25 and 15-8.
River Valley’s team had multiple players who finished with double-doubles: Jaclyn Ruiz notched 20 kills and 17 digs, Ravleen Kaur tallied 14 kills and 21 digs and Thya Sengwong tallied 42 assists and 20 digs.
On defense the Falcons were led by Grace Keough, who recorded 31 digs.
River Valley (12-2, 7-1) will host Inderkum on Tuesday for senior night.
Durham 3, East Nicolaus 0
The East Nicolaus volleyball team suffered its first league loss on Thursday as it was bested by the Durham Trojans in straight sets: 17-25, 25-27 and 22-25.
Despite the tough loss, the Spartans were led by Brynn Lauppe with seven kills and four aces, Jenny Pegov with six kills and Remmington Hewitt with 13 digs.
The Spartans junior varsity team won in three sets: 19-25, 25-9 and 15-2.
The East Nicolaus varsity team (10-7, 4-1) will play at Williams on Tuesday.
Girls Tennis
Live Oak 7, Colusa 2
The Lions secured another league win on Thursday when they defeated the RedHawks by a five match cushion.
Singles winners for Live Oak were Jessie Patrick (6-4, 6-3), Erica Valadez (6-3, 6-1), Roxy Lopez (6-2, 6-1), Nataly Ayala (6-2, 6-1) and Erika Angel (6-1, 6-1).
In doubles, the Lions’s victorious pairings were Patrick and Ayala (9-8) as well as Lopez and Angel (8-2).
Live Oak (10-1, 7-1) will face first place Orland on Tuesday.
Gridley 6, Sutter 3
The Huskies tennis team suffered another tough loss on Thursday as it was defeated by its rival, the Bulldogs.
Despite the loss, Sutter’s singles winners were Sahara Dale (6-2, 6-1) and Blair Ulrich (6-1, 6-0).
In doubles, the Huskies only winners were the team of Sarah Short and Mateya Gualco, 8-2.
Freshmen Football
Roseville 21, Sutter 20
The Sutter Frosh football team travelled to Roseville on Thursday but fell in a close battle to the Tigers, 21-20.
Despite the loss, Brayden Underwood connected for two passing touchdowns with wide receiver Cade Stafford; the first a 30-yard score and the second a 65-yard strike. Dylan Humes also tallied a touchdown on a 10-yard run.
On defense, the Huskies coaching staff commended the play of Damon Yanez and Jesus Gutierrez.
Sutter (4-2) will play at Corning next week.