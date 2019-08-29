The Huskies kept up their dominance on Thursday night when they came away with another sweep, defeating Pierce by set scores of 25-22, 27-25 and 28-26.
Leading the way for Sutter were Mikenzie Johnson with 14 kills and Maddy Kunkle who tallied 23 assists. On defense, the Huskies were led by Amber Alexander with six digs and Sarah Lutz with four blocks.
Sutter (5-3) will play at Colusa on Tuesday.
East Nicolaus 3, Winters 0
The Spartans tallied their third victory of the season on Thursday.
East Nicolaus was led by Shaye Wininger with four kills and eight assists as well as Taylor Roccucci who notched four kills.
The Spartans (3-0) will face Lindhurst on Tuesday.
Lincoln 3, Marysville 0
The Indians suffered a tough loss on Thursday as they fell to Lincoln in three sets: 25-10, 25-21 and 25-23.
Despite the loss, the Indians saw admirable performances from Corrine Matthews, who had 20 assists and 10 kills as well as Kelly Mitchell, who finished with five kills, five digs and three aces.
Marysville (0-2) will host Wheatland on Tuesday.
Freshman Football
Sutter 26 Patterson 6
The Huskies freshmen team got off to a hot start on Thursday after defeating Patterson.
Sutter was led by Landon Fable, who scored a 97- yard rushing touchdown as well as an 80-yard kick return for a touchdown.
Other scores came from Damon Yanez, who blocked a punt and recovered the ball in the end zone; also quarterback Brayden Underwood, who threw a 44-yard strike to Wyatt Nelson.
On defense, both Brian Stokes and Kenan Evans tallied an interception.
The Sutter freshmen team (1-0) will travel to Red Bluff next week.