The Gridley boys basketball team solidified its 17th win of the season on Tuesday after taking down Las Plumas by a final score of 83-72.
Grant Tull led the way with another impressive stat line of 34 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Other notable Bulldog performances included Colby Norton with 22 points and Tony Murillo with 13 points, seven assists and four steals.
Gridley (17-7, 6-1) will travel to Wheatland on Friday to take on the Pirates at 7 p.m.
East Nicolaus 58, Williams 48
The Spartans held off the Yellowjackets on Tuesday, securing their 16th win of the season in Williams.
David Earhart led the way for East Nicolaus with 29 points while his brother Kent Earhart also had a nice night with 11 points. Both Gavin McAuliff and Connor Timmins finished the game with eight points each for the Spartans.
East Nicolaus (16-7, 4-2) will host Durham on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Oroville 68, Wheatland 65
The Pirates lost another down-to-the-wire game on Tuesday, falling to the Tigers in the last minute and a half of play by just a three point margin.
“We led by as much as 14 but things just got physical and we weren’t able to hang in there,” Wheatland head coach Scott Rounds said.
Tanner McAdams led the way for the Pirates, finishing with a double-double of 33 points and 14 rebounds. Jacob McDaniel also contributed with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Wheatland (11-11, 2-5) will host Gridley on Friday at 7 p.m.
Western Sierra 59, Faith Christian 47
The Lions boys basketball team fell to Western Sierra by a 12-point margin on Tuesday evening.
Despite the loss, Faith Christian was led by David Villasenor with 26 points and Daniel Wickline with 12 points and 23 rebounds.
Faith Christian (9-11, 5-5) will host Sacramento Adventist on Thursday.
Junior Varsity
Sutter 64, Paradise 49
The Huskies took down Paradise on Tuesday night in stunning fashion led by some outstanding performances from a few players.
Amrin Mann led the way with a team-high 38 points, including going 14-of-15 from the free-throw line. Also leading the Huskies was Cayden Simmons who finished the game with a triple-double of 13 points, 10 assists and 10 steals.
Trevor Eck also contribute on the evening with eight points and seven rebounds.
The Huskies also secured a season-high 20 steals as a team.
Sutter JV (13-11, 4-3) will look for revenge against Orland on Friday night for homecoming.
Girls Basketball
Faith Christian 37, Western Sierra 33
The Lions came away with a clutch four-point win on Tuesday over league foe Western Sierra.
Leading the way for Faith Christian was Audrey Harris with 16 points and Avery Johns with eight points and 15 rebounds. The Lions’ Bri Brennan also snagged 13 rebounds in the win.
Faith Christian (11-7, 7-3) will host Sacramento Adventist on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Gridley 50, Las Plumas 19
The Bulldogs continued their winning ways on Tuesday evening with a dominant victory over the Thunderbirds.
Gridley was led by Kennedy Tull with 24 points, Ally Mardesich with 11 points and Haley Gustavsen with eight points. Other notable stats included Sierra Brady with four points and Marysa Taylor with two points.
Gridley (17-8, 6-1) will host Wheatland on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Sutter 58, Paradise 32
The Huskies girls basketball program won its 20th game of the season on Tuesday after a comfortable win over Paradise by 26 points.
Sutter was led by Sienna Hundal, who completed a double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds. Aubri Fowler also pitched in to the win, tallying 14 points on the night.
Sutter (20-5, 5-1) will face Orland on Thursday.
Colusa 56, Pierce 29
Last month when rivals Colusa and Pierce met in Arbuckle, the RedHawks suffered an embarrassing loss, however last night back in the the confines of Don Bransford Gymnasium, they exacted their revenge stifiling the Bears with ferocious defense and cruised Sacramento Valley League win.
While all five of Colusa’s seniors contributed in some way to the victory, Carly Lay dominated in the paint to finish with a game high 14 points.
Also ending in double figures was Edith Quintana-Moreno and Jaycee Brackett with 13 and 12 points respectively.
Credit also goes to Annie Lay and Chaena Laux for their steady all-round play.
After the game a very pleased Coach Darren Townzen summed up his team’s effort by saying, “Our shooting tonight was fantastic, but our defense was better.”
Colusa (15-10, 3-3) next plays a homecoming game against Winters on Friday.
Girls Soccer
Sutter 8, Paradise 1
The Huskies zoomed past the Bobcats on Tuesday by an impressive seven-goal margin.
Sutter was led by Dara Schmidt, who contributed on over half of the team’s scores with four goals and one assist. Other notable stand-outs included the following Huskies: Swaisy Van Dusen and Clarissa Carlos, who each tallied two goals and one assist; Kendall England and Kylie Lemaster, who each finished the game with two assists and lastly, Gabrielle Katz, who marked one assist on the day.
“I’m also really proud of Mackenzie Ritner, she played really great defense for us today,” Sutter head coach Jeffrey Stanhope said.
Sutter (11-7, 5-2) will host Orland on Thursday.
Wheatland 4, Oroville 0
The Pirates girls soccer club took down the Tigers in dominant fashion on Tuesday afternoon.
“We had a very strong defensive game and I’m really happy with that,” Wheatland head coach Scott Schmidt said.
The Pirates were led by Kennedy Netto with two goals as well as Lillyan Diaz with one goal and one assist. Other notable contributors included Mia Garcia with one goal and Valeria Hernandez with one assist. Goalkeepers Rachel Umland and Alyssa Buckholtz combined to tally the shutout.
Wheatland (8-7-2, 4-2-1) will travel on Thursday to take on Gridley at
3:15 p.m.