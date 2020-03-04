Still in search of its first win of the season, the Marysville baseball team will have to look further as the Indians hosted Wheatland on Wednesday afternoon and lost to the Pirates by a final score of 6-2.
Wheatland was sharp in its season opener as Pirates pitcher Jordan Getz allowed just two hits and threw seven strikeouts in a complete game performance.
Despite the loss Marysville was led by the following players:
–Matthew Haggard, who threw five strikeouts while allowing four hits and two earned runs.
–Daniel Jones, who went 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
–Jeremiah Henderson, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Both teams will be back in action today as Marysville (0-3) travels to Natomas to take on the Nighthawks at 3:30 p.m. and Wheatland (1-0) hosts Lindhurst at 3:15 p.m.
In the junior varsity game, Marysville came away with a 4-0 win over Wheatland.
The JV Indians (1-2) were led by Jackson Finley, who threw five strikeouts and allowed just on hit through five innings of work.
Marysville JV (1-2) will play Gridley on Friday in the Sutter tournament.
Sutter 17, Bear River 3
The Huskies took care of business on Wednesday afternoon as Sutter defeated Bear River in five innings by a 14-run margin.
Sutter was led by the following players:
–Brandon Taddy, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
–Cory McIntyre, who finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored.
–Alec Bell, who went 2-for-2 with three RBI and three runs scored.
–Alex Bryan, who hit an RBI double.
–Alex Solano, who threw four innings, allowing three earned runs and just two hits.
Sutter (2-0) will travel to Marysville on Monday to take on the Indians.
Softball
Pleasant Valley 10,
Yuba City 3
The Honkers faced a tough team in Pleasant Valley on Wednesday afternoon as Yuba City was unable to secure its first win of the season.
Despite the loss, the Honkers were led by Jordy Martins, Reagan Chan and Monica Mitchell, who each went 2-for-3 on the day. In the circle, Allyssa Williams threw three strikeouts and allowed just two hits.
Yuba City (0-1-1) will play Lindhurst and Las Plumas in the Lindhurst Tournament starting Friday.
Lindhurst 6, Nevada Union 0
The Blazers opened up their season on Wednesday with a shutout victory over Nevada Union.
Multiple players led the offensive charge for Lindhurst:
–Alexis Steele, who went 3-for-3 with three RBI and one home run.
–Danni Farris, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI and one home run.
–Marissa Tracey, who went 2-for-3 with two hits.
–Danika Martin, who went 2-for-2 with two RBI.
As for the Blazers’ defense, Farris threw 12 strikeouts and allowed just five hits.
Lindhurst (1-0) will open up its host tournament on Friday when it takes on Wheatland at 10 a.m.
Boys Basketball
State Playoffs
Gridley 76, Argonaut 60
The Bulldogs advanced past the first round of the CIF State Playoffs on Tuesday night after defeating Argonaut by a comfortable 16 points.
Gridley was led by Tony Murillo with 28 points, Cameron Erickson with 14 points and Grant Tull with 15 points and eight rebounds.
No. 6 Gridley (22-8) will travel to face No. 3 San Domenico tonight at 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Sutter 9, Oroville 0
The Huskies tennis club travels to Oroville on Tuesday and swept the Tigers.
In singles, Sutter was led Seth Severson (6-0, 6-0), Jeremy Wood (6-1, 7-6, 8-6) and Clyde Kuennen (6-0, 6-0).
In doubles, the Huskies were led by the following parings: Preston Hastings and Clyde Kuenne (8-0); Theo Bravos and Seth Severson (8-0) and lastly, Hayden Flanery and Andrew Dodd (8-0).
Colusa 9, Anderson 0
After suffering losses to Oroville and Corning earlier this week, the Colusa High School boys tennis team returned home on Wednesday to sweep visiting Anderson 9-0.
Playing in the No.1 spot Adrian Perez bounced back after a first set loss to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 while No.2 Asa Smith defeated his opponent 6-4, 7-5 in in a hard fought match.
Four other RedHawks also posted straight sets singles victories including No. 3 Bryan Montejano (6-3, 6-3), No. 4 Chris Rodriguez (6-0, 6-1), No. 5 Francisco Cruz (6-2, 6-4) and No. 6 Pablo Barrera (6-0, 6-0).
On the doubles court Perez and Barrera won 8-3, Smith and Rodriguez prevailed 8-1 while the duo of Montejano and Christian Reyna downed its counterparts 8-2.
Colusa returns to the court on March 10 when it entertains Orland in its first league match.
Boys Volleyball
Natomas 3, Marysville 2
The Indians boys volleyball team lost hard fought five set match on Wednesday night to the NighHawks. Set scores were 25-22, 25-27, 19-25, 25-15 and 4-15.
Despite the loss, the Indians were led by Blayke Sarringar with 15 kills, Gage Bramer with 12 kills and Kyler Ellyson with 20 assists.
Marysville (0-2) will travel to Sacramento today to take on River City High at 6 p.m.