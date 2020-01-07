The Wheatland boys basketball team secured a clutch road victory on Tuesday night, rallying from down 15, to defeat the Live Oak Lions, 63-60.
“We played with a lot of character and showed a lot of will to win,” Wheatland head coach Scott Rounds said.
The Pirates were led by Tanner McAdams, who tallied 33 points and 13 rebounds. Dillon Malathip also contributed in the win, scoring 10 points and dishing out eight assists.
Wheatland (8-4) is back in action tonight when it hosts Faith Christian at 7 p.m.
Colusa 66, Williams 61
The Colusa boys basketball squad was able to secure its seventh win of the season on Tuesday after an all-around team effort equated to a five-point win over Williams.
Four RedHawks finished the night in double-digits: Mason Saso led the way with 23 points while Carlos Gonzales scored 12 points. Both Cole Simmons and Drew Bradbury finished the night with 10 points. Sal Silva also pitched in, tallying nine points on the evening.
Colusa (7-10) will travel to East Nicolaus tonight to take on the Spartans at 7 p.m.
Sutter 44, Winters 27
The Huskies boys basketball team won its third straight game on Tuesday night, besting the Warriors by 17 points.
It was an odd start according to Sutter head coach Michael Brantingham. Both teams continued to miss shots early leading to a first quarter score of 5-2.
Despite the early defensive battle, Sutter persevered.
Ayden Hursky led the Huskies with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Another notable standout performance for Sutter came from Aryan Sharma, who scored seven points off the bench.
Sutter (11-5) will host Pierce on Thursday at
6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Faith Christian 49,
Buckingham Charter 33
The Faith Christian girls team won its second-straight league game of the season on Tuesday night, taking down Buckingham Charter by 16 points.
The Lions were led by Audrey Harris with 28 points and Avery Johns with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Other standout performances included Brianna Brennan with four points and Julia Merets with five points.
Faith Christian (6-4, 2-0) will host Valley Christian on Friday.
Gridley 52, Marysville 27
The Bulldogs secured their 10th win of the season on Tuesday, taking down the Indians by a comfortable 15-point margin.
Gridley was led by Kennedy Tull with 16 points, Sierra Brady with 14 points and Ally Mardesich with 12 points. Other notable performances by the Bulldogs included Hannah Gustavsen with six points and Izzy Hernandez with four points.
Gridley (10-6) will at Lincoln on Thursday.
Wheatland 55, Live Oak 27
The Pirates netted another victory on Tuesday, taking down the Lions by 18 points at home.
Leading the way for Wheatland was Alexis Durham with 26 points, six rebounds and six steals. Also contributing to the dominant win was Logan Garza, who scored 18 points, 22 rebounds and six assists.
Wheatland (7-4) will now prepare to host Lindhurst on Friday night at
7 p.m.