The Wheatland High girls basketball team extended its winning streak to six games on Thursday night. Led by star senior Alexis Durham – who reached the 1,000 career points mark – the Pirates handled Paradise for a final score of 89-32.
“It’s pretty special to see her reach that and it says a lot about the way she works,” Wheatland head coach Tiffany Embry said.
Durham finished the game with 21 points, 13 steals, seven blocks and four assists. Other notable stand-outs for the Pirates included Logan Garza with 17 points and nine rebounds as well as Kelly Phillips with 11 points and six rebounds.
Wheatland (14-5, 2-1) will travel to Oroville to face the Tigers on Tuesday.
Faith Christian 49, Buckingham Charter 25
The Lions won their sixth league game on Thursday night, defeating the Knights by a comfortable 24 points.
Audrey Harris led the way, scoring 19 points in the win. The Lions also received notable performances from Kenzie Johns with a double-double (10 points and 13 rebounds) and Maddie Savage with eight points and eight rebounds.
Faith Christian (10-6, 6-2) will travel to Roseville on Saturday to face its rival Valley Christian.
Sutter 52, Corning 40
The Huskies girls basketball team solidified its 19th win of the season on Thursday as it bested the Cardinals by a 12-point margin.
Sutter was led by Macie Purbaugh with 14 points, six steals and six assists. Reagan Ford also contributed the Huskies win by tallying 13 points, five steals and eight rebounds.
Sutter (19-5, 5-1) will host Paradise on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
Buckingham Charter 48, Faith Christian 45
Down by just one possession late, the Lions had a chance at avoiding a loss with a last-second shot, unfortunately for the home team it wouldn’t fall.
“It was a tough loss because we played really well,” Faith Christian head coach Rick Daugherty said.
Despite the loss, the Lions were led by Daniel Wickline with 21 points and David Villasenor with 13 points.
Faith Christian (8-10, 4-4) will now prepare for its rivalry game against Valley Christian on Saturday in Roseville.
Gridley 59, Oroville 41
The Bulldogs boys team won its 15th game of the season on Thursday night, easing past the Tigers by 18 points.
Gridley was led by numerous players, indulging Tony Murillo with 16 points, Grant Tull with 14 points and Colby Norton with a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Gridley (15-7, 5-1) will play in Las Plumas on Tuesday against the Thunderbirds.
Girls Soccer
Wheatland 2, Paradise 0
The Lady Pirates soccer club came away with a solid two-goal victory against the Bobcats on Thursday afternoon.
Wheatland was led by Carina Shuler and Valeria Hernandez, who each scored a goal on the day. The Pirates also saw great play from Mia Garcia and Gracie Schmidt, who each tallied an assist. Though she didn’t contribute to a goal, Jada Belcher marked six shots on goal in Thursday’s win.
On defense, goalkeeper Rachel Umland recorded her fifth shutout of the season.
Wheatland (7-7-2, 1-1-1) will host Oroville on Tuesday.