The Wheatland High girls soccer team was able to come away with a resounding win in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday after defeating Oroville by a final score of 5-0.
The Pirates were led by Valeria Hernandez with two goals and Lillyan Diaz – who on her 16th birthday – dished out three assists.
Other notable performances included Mia Garcia, Gracie Schmidt and Clarissa Cortez, who all tallied one goal each in the match.
Wheatland (12-7-2) will travel to Live Oak on Thursday to face the Lions in the second round.
Sutter 2, Lassen 0
The Huskies girls soccer club secured a first round win against Lassen by a two-goal margin on Tuesday afternoon.
Sutter was led by Dara Schmidt with one goal, Mia Minard with one assist and Clarissa Carlos with one goal and one assist. Goalkeeper Malena Childers tallied one save in the shutout win.
“It was a great overall team win, everyone contributed for us out there,” Sutter head coach Jeffrey Stanhope said.
Sutter (14-8) will travel to Corning on Thursday to play the Cardinals in the second round.
Girls Basketball
Wheatland 61, Lassen 44
The Pirates girls basketball squad solidified a win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday night after outscoring Lassen 37-18 in the second half.
Wheatland was led by Alexis Durham with 21 points and Logan Garza with 16 points and five rebounds. Jada Flowers also had a nice showing for the Pirates, scoring seven points, five rebounds and two steals.
“It was a whole team effort for us tonight,” Wheatland head coach Carlethe Embry said. “We were battling through some injuries so it was nice to get a boost from out bench.”
Wheatland (16-8) will travel to Willows on Thursday to take on the No. 1 seeded Honkers.