The River Valley High School freshman football team took the gridiron on Thursday night as they fell just short to the Woodland Wolves, 32-30.
Depstie the loss, the Falcons were led by Jacob Sarracco, who finished the night with three rushing touchdowns and over 100 yards rushing.
Another Falcon who contributed in the effort was Luke Miller who scored one touchdown and three 2-point conversions.
The River Valley freshmen football team (0-1) will now prepare for their next opponent, River City.
VOLLEYBALL
East Nicolaus 3, Gridley 1
The Spartan volleyball team grabbed their first win of the season when they defeated the Bulldogs by set scored of 25-19, 25-21,18-25, 25-11.
Leading East Nicolaus on the night were Brynn Lauppe with 12 digs and six kills as well as Shaye Wininger who tallied 16 assists and three aces.
East Nicolaus (1-0) will play the Indians on Tuesday night in Marysville.
Colusa 3, Clear Lake 1
On the road in Lake County for the second time this week, the RedHawks made it three in a row to open the 2019 campaign as they defeated the Cardinals 25-17, 20-25, 25-8, 25-11.
It was the first time the RedHawks’ dynamic duo in the middle, Hannah Taylor and Carly Lay took to the court and the result was as anticipated, with Taylor smashing 12 kills and making five blocks while Lay, in her first action of the season, tallied nine kills and three blocks.
Annie Lay continued to be strong from the service line recording 20 points in addition to orchestrating the offense by making 28 assists.
Libero Cynthia Velasquez finished with a team high 13 digs and also contributed 12 service points for Colusa.
Now 3-0, the RedHawks next play Hamilton City on August 27 before heading to Hawaii for the Kamehameha Tournament which runs from Aug. 29-31.