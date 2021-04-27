Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560.
Baseball
Roseville 7, Yuba City 0
Yuba City dropped its first league game Tuesday, 7-0 to Roseville.
The Honkers (6-10, 6-1 Capital Valley Conference) collected just five hits, three off the bat of Bryson Reif. Reif, the team’s losing pitcher, added a pair of doubles in defeat.
Jacob Marin had a hit for Yuba City, which travels to Roseville Thursday night for a 4 p.m. game.
YC coach Dave Rodriguez said the team stranded at least eight runners on base on Tuesday in defeat.
Prep softball
East Nic 11, Wheatland 1
The Spartans cruised to victory Tuesday with a decisive win over neighboring Wheatland. After a scoreless second inning, the Spartans added three more runs on home runs from Remmington Hewitt and Audrey Gillespie. In the top of the sixth, the Spartans strung together three consecutive singles by Gillespie, Lexie Vega and Bryn Lauppe. The Spartans finished the inning with a two run home run by Adriana Nebuloni.
Girls soccer
Yuba City 8, Woodcreek 0
There was a small window in each half that Yuba City fell short Tuesday at Woodcreek, which resulted in a 8-0 loss in Roseville. Woodcreek scored four in the later stages of each half to go on to to beat the Honkers.
“Girls didn’t give up, most of the goals came at the late stages of each half,”YC coach Jerry Schicht said Tuesday. “We held on tough until the late stages.”
YC goalie Rosalie Mollard had at least 20 saves, Natalie Bender played well, Schicht said.
Monday’s results
Prep baseball
Colusa 11, Hamilton 1
Ethan Lay, Emanuel Frias and Tyler Oliver combined to throw a one-hitter Monday to lead Colusa to an 11-1 win over Hamilton.
Colusa is 16-0 overall and 2-0 in league.
The trio struck out 11 Braves, with Lay leading the way with five.
Offensively, Lay, Drew Bradbury, Luke Kalfsbeek and Frias each had two hits.
Prep softball
Yuba City 3, Chico 1
The Honkers took care of business out of section with a 3-1 win over Chico.
Allyssa Williams fired a complete game one hitter with seven strikeouts to lead the way for Yuba City (6-4, 3-2).
Colusa 6, Winters 1
Sophomore Avery Lay pitched a one-hit complete-game with five strikeouts, guiding Colusa to a 6-1 win.