Wheatlandsoccer1.jpg

Wheatland Union High’s Hiroshi Yang with a slide tackle on an opponent this year. 

 Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

Wheatland Union High boys soccer was celebrated with seven all-Pioneer Valley League selections following the team’s PVL regular season championship and 15-6-1 overall finish. 

Jonathan Chavez, the PVL MVP after setting Wheatland’s all-time career scoring mark with 58 goals, joined Wheatland all-league honorees Hiroshi Yang, Omar Raya, Cruz Ramirez, Angel Jimenez, Nolan Mierzwa and Christian Ramos. 

