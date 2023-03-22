Wheatland Union High boys soccer was celebrated with seven all-Pioneer Valley League selections following the team’s PVL regular season championship and 15-6-1 overall finish.
Jonathan Chavez, the PVL MVP after setting Wheatland’s all-time career scoring mark with 58 goals, joined Wheatland all-league honorees Hiroshi Yang, Omar Raya, Cruz Ramirez, Angel Jimenez, Nolan Mierzwa and Christian Ramos.
Wheatland qualified as the No. 9 seed to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs, eventually falling to top-seeded Livington in the quarterfinals.
Wheatland was joined by a number of other area PVL selections, beginning with four Wheatland girls soccer players. Julisa Lopez and Skyla Buchanan each earned first-team, while Karli Gaylord and Isabella Cortez were second-team honorees.
At Sutter Union, Alexis Byrne, Gabrielle Katz, Kylie Lemaster and Swaisy Van Dusen collected all-league after the team’s trip to the SJS final in Division V.
The Sutter boys had Cy Severson and Jeffrey Azevedo on the PVL team.
At Marysville, Jace Roper was first-team for the boys, while Alejandra Terriquez earned first-team for the girls team.
Lindhurst’s Karanjit Dhillon, Joshia Ruiz, Luis Arellano were all-league selections for the Blazers boys team, while Jared Oseguera, Darwin Flores, Uriel Rodriguez and Arjun Gill were honorable mention.
Lindhurst’s girls team was represented by Julissa Camolinga.
Sutter’s Brandon Supernaw earned Coach of the Year of the PVL, while Hunter Ludwig was awarded league MVP as the Huskies advanced to the SJS Masters tournament.
Joining Ludwig on the first-team was Carter De la Cerna, Brian Peck, Jacob Hodge, Keenan Parkhurst, Owen Keslinger, Damian Valderrama, Ivan Tibbet, Luke Miller, Giovanni Pintarelli and Jesus Gutierrez.
Wheatland’s Cali Barela represented the Pirates on the PVL wrestling team.
At Marysville, Logan Cooper and Gerald Prescott were first-team all-league.