In its final year in the Northern Section, the Sutter Union High softball team was nearly perfect, wrapping up an undefeated Butte View League championship and 25-1 regular season.
The Huskies, who finished the year on a 18-game win streak, earned the No. 1 seed Friday in the first NSCIF Division IV playoffs since 2019.
Sutter opens up against the winner of Oroville-Paradise in an eight-nine matchup played at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sutter. Once complete, the winner of Oroville-Paradise will play again at Sutter at 4 p.m. It’s one of two wins that Sutter will need to reach the D-IV championship set for May 21 at the highest seed available.
Wheatland, who finished runner-up in the BVL, earned the No. 2 seed with a 25-3 record. The Pirates will host the winner of a 7-10 game featuring Gridley-Colusa Tuesday at 4 p.m. or immediately following the Gridley-Colusa game, which will be played Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Wheatland.
Gridley is in the playoffs for the first time in over 20 years, according to a statement from the school via Twitter.
Live Oak, the other mid-valley school in the D-IV playoffs, drew the No. 11 seed and will open up against No. 6 Willows Tuesday at 2 p.m. at West Valley. WV hosts the winner of Live Oak and Willows Tuesday at 4 p.m.
In D-V, East Nicolaus earned the top-seed in a four-team bracket featuring No. 1 East Nicolaus at home against No. 4 Portola and No. 2 Los Molinos hosting No. 3 Mount Shasta. Both games are scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, with the winners meeting in the D-V final May 21 at the highest seed available.
To buy tickets visit https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFNS and search for your designated school
Sac-Joaquin Section softball pairings
Marysville (18-4) earned the highest seed in the mid-valley region with the No. 2 overall seed in the first Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoff bracket since 2019.
The Indians will open up at home Thursday at 4 p.m. against the winner of a 7-10 matchup featuring Capital Christian at home against Center, the runner-up to Marysville in the Pioneer Valley League.
Marysville last faced CC in 2018 when it won twice by a score 12-0 each time.
The semifinals are scheduled for May 24, with the finals in D-I-IV set for May 27-28 at a site to be determined later, according to the SJS website.
The winner of each division advances to the NorCal Regional playoff bracket.
In D-II, River Valley will represent the mid-valley with a No. 7 seed and home first-round game against No. 10 Bear Creek (21-5), the unbeaten champions of the San Joaquin Athletic Association.
River Valley (16-9-1) was runner-up in the Capital Valley Conference to Roseville. The Falcons will match up against Bear Creek for the first time since at least 2004, according to MaxPreps archives.
The winner gets either No. 2 St. Francis or No. 15 Cordova in a quarterfinal game set for May 19 at 4 p.m. at the highest seed available.