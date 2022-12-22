East Nicolaus High girls volleyball again finished on top of Northern Section Division V with a second straight title over Trinity in four sets back in November.
The repeat title was the Spartans’ second championship since at least 1982, according to NSCIF archives.
The personnel largely responsible for the dominating run, that included 16 straight wins at one point, were sophomores Addy Tagala and Jadyn Hoffman. Hoffman was the team’s go-to weapon on the outside, finishing second in the section in both kills (492) and attack percentage (.343), according to statistics compiled from coaches in the NSCIF.
Tagala was East Nicolaus’ quarterback, doling out 737 assists – for an average of 8.4 per set – in 88 sets to finish top-5 in the section.
Both Hoffman and Tagala were named first- and second-team all-NSCIF, respectively, as voted on annually by the Appeal-Democrat, MaxPreps.com, Shasta County Sports, Redding Record-Searchlight and the Chico Enterprise-Record.
“They both played a major role in our success. Jadyn led the team in kills and hitting average and Addy ran our offense,” East Nicolaus head coach Donald Takeuchi said in a statement. “They both are just sophomores, so they will only get smarter and stronger.”
Other area selections included Colusa senior outside hitter Karsyn Gwinnup and Williams all-around player Trinity Tungasmita, both of whom earned a spot on the third team.
Gwinnup, a first-time selection, finished her senior year with 265 kills, 22 solo blocks and 68 service aces, according to MaxPreps.com. Gwinnup converted at a rate of .203 in her third and final varsity season.
Tungasmita, a senior and first-time selection as an all-around player, finished her first varsity season with 74 kills, 52 aces, 28 total blocks and 131 digs for the mid-valley league champion Yellowjackets (19-8).
Sac-Joaquin Section awards
Following its unbeaten run through the Pioneer Valley League, the Sutter Union girls volleyball team cleaned up the Pioneer Valley League in its first year competing in the SJS league.
The Huskies (28-6-1) were awarded with the league MVP (Mia Minard) and Coach of the Year (Elizabeth Bhatti), as well as Carsyn Minton, Torrence Harter, Ashley Hudson,Natalee Gardner and Gracie Langsdorf each earning first-team all-PVL.
Sutter’s second-team all-league picks were Jaycee Lee, Laura Anderson and Madison Rogers, according to Athletic Director Rick Giovannoni.
Wheatland, a team that finished 10-15 in its first season in the Sac-Joaquin PVL, were awarded with Emree Hodnett, Claire Pickell, Karli Gaylord and Lindsey Steenberg on the all-league team, according to Wheatland Athletic Director Jason Soderlund.