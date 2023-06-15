This Father’s Day weekend, Marysville Raceway will host three auto racing divisions led by the 360 sprint cars, International Motor Contest Association Sport Mods, and the Dwarf Cars.
All fathers will receive a discount and will only be charged a same-day amount of $12 to attend the races Saturday. Grandstand gates open at 5 p.m., with racing to commence at 6:30 p.m.
Prices for all regular season events will be $17 for adults, $15 for seniors/juniors and military with proper identification. Children (6-11 years-old) are $8, while five and under are free.
Corning’s Brian McGahan continues to lead the championship charge at Marysville. McGahan holds a staggering 43 point edge over two drivers tied for second.
Koa Crane and Dawson Hammes each have 296 points. Just nine points back of those two sits Carson Hammes. Billy Wallace rounds out the top five.
Defending track champion Jimmy Ford holds an 11 point lead over Jason Clayton Jr. in a tight battle for the top spot in the IMCA Sport Mod division. Ford has five top six finishes to lead the way. Chasing them is Raymond Lindeman, who has two wins and is just 19 points back of Ford. Scott Savell and Mike Merritt each have had strong finishes and rounded out the top five in points. This Saturday will mark the seventh point race of the season for IMCA.
The Dwarf Cars return to the track for the first time since May 20 when nearly 30 cars competitors hit the oval. Mike Grenert charged from deep in the field to win the 20-lap main event. Another large car count is expected for the Dwarf Cars on Saturday, according to raceway organizers.
Auto racing was fast and furious at the Marysville Raceway beginning with a photo finish between Carl Droivold and Mike Ballantine. Droivold was awarded the win by the narrowest of margins, 0.037 seconds. Devin Koranda won his first career Hobby Stock main event holding off Howard Law. DJ Johnson returned to victory lane with a dominant Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprint Tour 25-lap victory.
Ballantine led the first lap of the Crate Sprint main event. His lead was short lived as fourth place starting Jeremy Wilson passed him on lap two. Wilson would lead the next 13 laps until a yellow was needed when Kirk Miner spun in turn one.
After the restart, Ballantine took back the lead with Droivold and Wilson swapping for second. Ballantine led at the white flag and Droivold had cleared Wilson.
These two raced into turn three and the fight for the win was on. Coming off turn four and headed to the checkered flag, Ballantine and Droivold were dead even. What transpired was the best Crate Sprint finish off all-time, according to organizers.
At the line, Droivold was 0.037 seconds ahead. Wilson hung on for third. Jason Ballantine finished fourth. Tyler George rounded out the top five.
Phillip Shelby led the first lap of the Hobby Stock main event. On the second lap, Shelby had a right rear tire going flat. He ultimately stopped on lap three. This moved Koranda into the lead. Lurking was Howard Law. For the next 12 laps he would pressure Koranda for the lead. Up front Koranda navigated slower traffic to perfection, but was never able to pass Koranda.
At the finish line, Koranda bested Law by just 0.239 seconds.
Jacob Tuttle led the first 10 laps of the Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprint Tour main event. On lap 11, it was hard charging and high-flying DJ Johnson who passed Tuttle and was now the leader. From there on out, Johnson dominated the 25-lap race.