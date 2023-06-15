Raceway0616.jpg

No. 11 Hobby Stock driver Devin Koranda on the oval at Marysville Raceway on Simpson Lane. 

 Courtesy of Jessica Cucuk

This Father’s Day weekend, Marysville Raceway will host three auto racing divisions led by the 360 sprint cars, International Motor Contest Association Sport Mods, and the Dwarf Cars.

All fathers will receive a discount and will only be charged a same-day amount of $12 to attend the races Saturday. Grandstand gates open at 5 p.m., with racing to commence at 6:30 p.m.

