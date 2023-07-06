Hot summer nights and auto racing continues Saturday with point race No. 13 at Marysville Raceway on Simpson Lane. Three divisions of cars will be in attendance led by the popular traveling Dwarf Cars, the Hobby Stocks, and the winged 360 sprint cars.
The next scheduled race in Marysville is July 29.
Pit gates this weekend open at 3 p.m., with the front opening at 5 p.m. Cars are scheduled on the track around 5:30 p.m., according to organizers. Prices for all regular season events will be $17 for adults, $15 for seniors/juniors and military with proper identification. $8 for kids ages 6-11. Children 5 and under are free and parking is free at the raceway. Fans can purchase tickets at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/marysville-raceway-2023. If you can’t attend as a fan, NorCalSpeed.tv, is scheduled to broadcast the night’s racing.
Brian McGahan Jr. continues to lead the way in the sprint car standings. He holds a staggering 49-point lead over Dawson Hammes. Both drivers have secured one win this season and will look to add a second triumph before the year ends. Koa Crane is eight points ahead of Carson Hammes for the third spot. Bill Wallace rounds out the top five.
Howard Law won for the fourth time last Saturday night. He leads Zach Lindgren by 10 points. Lindgren has two wins to his credit this season at Marysville. Kyle Cheney sits in the third spot. Joe Gillock holds down the fourth spot. Brian Horn has moved into fifth place. He is only one point ahead of Sebastian Davis.
The NorCal Dwarf Cars will once again showcase their talents at the raceway this weekend. The ultra-competitive division is filled with top drivers. Jace Badeker won the most recent Dwarf Car main event on June 17. This week is the final appearance of the Dwarf Cars until the Nationals event held September 21-23 at Marysville Raceway. A full rundown of championship points is available at www.marysvilleraceway.com.