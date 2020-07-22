All-American Speedway in Roseville will return to racing competition with a six-race, NASCAR-sanctioned slate of competition beginning on Aug. 1.
The events will feature NASCAR Late Models, Jaws Gear & Axle Limited Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Junior Late Models, and Bandolero/Mini Cups competing for track championships.
Grandstands on the front stretch will be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with pit access and pit seating in turns one and two only.
The 66th season of stock car racing in Roseville will tentatively include events on Aug. 1, Aug. 15, Aug. 29, Sept. 12, Sept. 26, and the October Classic on Oct. 10.
The SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour on Sept. 26 and ARCA Menards Series West on Oct. 10 remain as scheduled at this time.
Drivers will race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championship points fund for over $15,000 in cash and awards. The points fund includes $3,500 to the Div. 1 Late Model champion, $1,000 to the Div. II Limited Modified champion, $700 to the Div. III Super Stock champion, and $500 to the Div. IV F4 champion.
NASCAR licenses will be required for the four NASCAR divisions. Back gate charges will remain largely unchanged from 2019, including Friday practices. Friday practice will be $100 per car and driver registration with $40 for other pit passes.
On Saturday, pit passes will be $40 for NASCAR members and $50 for non-members.
Drivers will be required to fill out a COVID-19 waiver and questionnaire, and also are asked to pre-register for Friday practices.
All forms are available at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com.
Friday night practice will see gates open at 4 p.m. On Saturday, pit gates open at 11:30 a.m. with practice beginning at 1 pm.
Opening ceremonies will be at 5 p.m. with main events to follow.
Companies interested in supporting these events can contact All American Speedway at (916) 786-2025.
Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place.