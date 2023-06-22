Auburn’s Andy Forsberg picked up his second win of the season at Marysville Raceway last week during a championship points race.
In front of a packed crowd, Forsberg was able to pass early race leader Bobby Butler on lap 14 and go on to win the thrilling race. Forsberg was able to hold off a hard charging Tanner Carrick in the final few laps of the race. Butler ran second until lap 17 when he bicycled going into turn one and almost flipped.
He was able to set the car down safely but lost a few positions. Dawson Hammes continued to impress and finished third. Brad Bumgarner moved into the fourth spot and held off Jake Haulot on the final lap. A total of 23-winged 360 sprint cars attended point race No. 11. Justin Henry picked up an extra $100 for fast time from Paul Olmsted Plastering. His fastest lap time was 12.600 seconds.
Racing resumes at Marysville Raceway on July 1 with the Fast Cars and Freedom event featuring three divisions of cars and a post-race firework show to light up the sky.
Hunter Merritt led all 21 laps to win the lengthy International Motor Contest Association Sport Mod main event.
The biggest wreck of the night took place as the field was receiving the white flag. A total of eight cars crashed along the front stretch of the racetrack – thus blocking the track and bringing out a red. Luckily, no driver was seriously injured.
Tenth place starting Trevor Clymens finished second. Jason Clayton Jr. started 11th and charged to a third-place finish. Shannon Barton started on the pole and finished fourth. Raymond Lindeman had an issue earlier in the race, dropped back to last before racing to a fifth place finish. A solid turnout of 17 cars entered the race, according to organizers.
The largest car count of the night went to the traveling Dwarf Car group. A staggering 26 cars were in the house for a full night of racing that included four heat races – a B main, and a 20-car feature event.
After 20 hard fought laps, the win went to Jace Badeker. Badeker took the lead away from Gage Meyers on lap nine and went on to lead the final 11 laps. Chasing Badeker the final five laps was Dylan Shrum who started fifth. Shrum ended up finishing second. The final six laps saw Meyers and Mike Reeder swap the third spot. At the checkered flag Meyers held down the third spot while Reeder was fourth. Hard charging Kevin Bender rounded out the top five. Aaron Mosier won an entertaining 12-lap B main event.