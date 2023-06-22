Racing623.jpg

Marysville Racing resumes at Marysville Raceway on July 1 with the Fast Cars and Freedom event featuring three divisions of cars and a post-race fireworks show. 

 Courtesy of Jessica Cucuk

Auburn’s Andy Forsberg picked up his second win of the season at Marysville Raceway last week during a championship points race. 

In front of a packed crowd, Forsberg was able to pass early race leader Bobby Butler on lap 14 and go on to win the thrilling race. Forsberg was able to hold off a hard charging Tanner Carrick in the final few laps of the race. Butler ran second until lap 17 when he bicycled going into turn one and almost flipped.

