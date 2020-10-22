The Raiders remained in limbo Thursday, waiting to see if any or all of their starting offensive linemen as well as safety Johnathan Abram will be available for their Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
One thing they know for sure – even if they get them back Sunday, it will be without the benefit of practice.
At issue, according to an NFL Network report, is a positive COVID-19 test by offensive lineman Trent Brown coupled with the belief that Brown “had not been consistently wearing his tracking device” mandated by the NFL, and that offensive linemen were seen on video together not wearing masks.
Aside from Brown, those who didn’t practice because of contact tracing were left tackle Kolton Miller, left guard Denzelle Good, right guard Gabe Jackson, and center Rodney Hudson in addition to Abram. Those five players joined Brown on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday but Brown is believed to be the only one with a positive test.
All the quarantined players were designated as “high risk” by the NFL and must remain in isolation for five days. That means the earliest they could be medically cleared would be Sunday – the day of the game.
In the meantime, the quarantined players are keeping abreast of the game plan remotely, a team source said.