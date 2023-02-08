This week marks the final week of the regular season for both the Northern Section and Sac-Joaquin Section before playoffs begin in all divisions next week.
The mid-valley’s NSCIF Division IV teams begin the postseason Feb. 14 for girls and Feb. 15, according to the NSCIF calendar.
Area basketball in the Sac-Joaquin Section begins Feb. 13 for girls and Feb. 14 for the boys tournaments. The Capital Valley Conference, Pioneer Valley League and Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League are guaranteed three teams each into the playoffs, according to the SJS bylaws.
At-large berths in basketball can be acquired in D-I through IV for any upper echelon teams that do not finish in its league’s top-3. According to the Sac-Joaquin, any D-I through IV team not in the top-3, but ranked in the top-15 by the Maxpreps SJS computerized final rankings will earn an at-large playoff berth.
In Divisions V and VI – the latter where Faith Christian is slotted, any school not in its league’s top 3 that is ranked in the Top 10 by MaxPreps will be added as an at-large.
Any school with incomplete results on MaxPreps will be ineligible for an at-large berth, according to the Sac-Joaquin bylaws.
Boys basketball
Marysville boys basketball, fresh off 18 straight wins and without a loss in over two months, remains the No. 2 team in the MaxPreps SJS Division IV rankings and 34th overall this week.
Union Mine, a school that Marysville has never played in the MaxPreps era, sits ahead of Marysville (23-3) in the D-IV rankings.
The Indians end the regular season Friday at home against Bear River at 8 p.m. in the backend of a doubleheader with the girls program.
Marysville hosted Lindhurst in its second and final rivalry game last night in a game that did not finish by the Appeal deadline.
Yuba City boys basketball, which travels across town to River Valley (8-18) today for a 7:30 p.m. contest, dropped a spot in the SJS overall rankings to 57th. In Division II, the Honkers (12-15) sit No. 19 and are sixth in the CVC with one game left in the regular season.
Colusa fell to No. 3 in the NSCIF playoff points and is ranked No. 4 in MaxPreps D-IV rankings heading into its final week of the regular season. The RedHawks sit 22-4 and unbeaten in the Sac Valley League.
Colusa hosts Durham at 7 p.m. Friday to end the regular season.
Brackets will be released across all divisions on Saturday.
Girls basketball
Marysville dropped a spot to No. 22 in the SJS overall rankings and No. 4 in the D-IV rankings behind Colfax, Calaveras and Riverbank in that order.
The Indians (22-4), a likely runner-up finisher in the PVL, wrap its regular season at home Friday against Bear River at 6:30 p.m.
Bear River (15-9), a likely playoff team, sits No. 3 in D-V this week.
Marysville beat the Bruins in Grass Valley earlier this season, 67-42.
In Division VI, Faith Christian School took down defending SMAL champion Valley Christian, 60-50 on Tuesday to move into a first-place tie at 10-1 in league.
Faith Christian, 20-5 overall, ends the regular season at Sac Country Day at 6 p.m. today. To date, Faith Christian remains the top-ranked D-VI team and No. 49 in the SJS overall.
MaxPreps’ rankings system does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings, according to a release via MaxPreps.com.
MaxPreps stated that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information.
MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported.
A missing score should be reported on the team’s MaxPreps page, according to the release.
Schedules can also be updated by MaxPreps upon request from schools.
For complete rankings visit your MaxPreps team page and click on rankings.