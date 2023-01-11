Yuba College men’s basketball coach Doug Cornelius called the team’s upcoming stretch of Bay Valley Conference games on the road against Contra Costa today and home versus Los Medanos on Saturday the most significant moment of the season.
“We literally have the two best teams in our league back-to-back,” Cornelius said. “We will know a lot more Saturday where we stand.”
That’s because Contra Costa (13-5, 6-0 BVC), a team that Yuba College plays tonight in the frontend of a doubleheader with the women beginning at 5:30 p.m., is the reigning BVC champions over Yuba College.
Los Medanos (12-5, 4-1), meanwhile, is a formidable third-place team in the BVC that took Yuba (15-2, 5-0) to overtime at the Kris Kringle tournament earlier this season.
Fortunately for Cornelius and his staff, Yuba, ranked ninth in the state, is red hot entering today following its ninth straight win of the season with a 77-45 win over Solano Tuesday. The Falcons battled with the 49ers for a half, before a crucial 12-2 run about the three-minute, six-second mark pushed Yuba’s lead to double digits, en route to its 11th win of at least 10 points this year.
Cornelius credited defense for getting Yuba over the top on Tuesday.
“With a pressing team you’re not going to get it all the time, you’re just looking for that one run,” he said.
In a first half that featured nine lead changes and five ties leading up to the 30-all deadlock at the 3:06 mark, Yuba began to force the issue at the defensive end with at least three forced turnovers off its full-court press. RJ Smith opened the run with a couple free throws for two of his game-high 19 points, while Caden Flowers swished a 3-pointer off a Solano turnover to help push the lead at the break to 42-32.
Flowers finished with nine points, while Smith, Devon Malcom (13) and Illyas Rafiq (12) each netted double figures against Solano (3-13, 1-4).
Defensively, the whole team stepped up and limited Solano to 13 points in the second half.
No one for Solano finished with double figures offensively. Jacob Ebert and Jacques Jones each dropped eight to lead the Falcons in the book.
It’s now onto Contra Costa, followed by a home bout with Los Medanos beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at Yuba College’s Marysville campus.
Solano 73, Yuba College 54
The 49ers got behind 17-8 after one quarter and 35-18 at the break to drop a home battle Tuesday against Solano (9-8, 4-1 BVC).
Yuba (2-14, 0-4) was beaten 23-11 in the third before finally hitting a 20-plus quarter in the fourth.
Yuba looks to bounceback today at Contra Costa at 7:30 p.m. and at home against Los Medanos at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Yuba’s individual box score was not available by the Appeal deadline.