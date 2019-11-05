For the third time in six years No. 1 seed Colusa has punched its ticket to the NSCIF Division V championship game after making short work of visiting No. 4 East Nicolaus by scores of 25-12, 25-19, 25-18.
Despite no lack of effort by the Spartans who battled throughout the match, the RedHawks simply had more firepower at their disposal, led by middle hitters Hannah Taylor and Carly Lay who notched 15 and 11 kills respectively.
As she has been all season long, setter Annie Lay was the driving force behind the offense handing out 33 assists.
Sophomore Abby Myers stepped up for the second match in a row making a team high nine digs in addition to recording 10 service points.
As for the Spartans, Brynn Lauppe led the way with 10 digs and nine kills, while Shaye Wininger was able to help, dishing out 12 assists.
Both Remmington Hewitt and Taylor Roccucci tallied five kills respectively.
Colusa (27-15) will continue its quest for the school’s first section volleyball title when it faces No. 3 Etna at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Red Bluff High School.
Meanwhile, East Nicolaus (15-8) will await to hear who its opponent will be for the NorCal State playoffs, starting next Tuesday.