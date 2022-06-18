Spearheaded by five-strong innings from starting pitcher and Yuba City High product, Bryson Reif, the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox collegiate wood-bat baseball team struck first and eventually evened the series with San Francisco, 6-3 Saturday night at Hard Rock Park in Marysville.
Reif struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings of one-run baseball to help the Gold Sox grab the early 5-1 lead through six innings. At the plate, fellow former YC Honker Brad Madison helped Yuba-Sutter strike first with the first of his two scoring base hits in the bottom of the first to plate UC Irvine product Will Bermudez and give the hosts a 1-0 lead. Bermudez extended the lead in the second with a ball hit to right-center that trickled off the outfielder’s glove for a two-run triple to put Yuba-Sutter up 3-0.
Madison contributed the fourth run with a scoring single in the third, while Joey Daini powered a ball to left for a solo homer in the fifth, giving the Gold Sox a 5-1 lead.
That was the cushion that first-year head coach Ryan Dettman needed to go to his bullpen, electing to begin with Yuba College product Lucas Watson first. Watson struck out two in the sixth to end the threat for the Seals and keep the four-run lead. After San Francisco scored two to kick off the seventh, Watson settled down to end another rally with a strikeout with two runners in scoring position.
In the bottom of the eighth, University of Nevada product and Gold Sox catcher Nate Vargas gave the hosts some insurance with a scoring single to center to bring home Jonah Hendrickson, who led off with a double to right.
The latest tally pushed Yuba-Sutter (8-4-1) in front, 6-3 with closer Jack Sellinger headed to the hill in the ninth.
The Las Vegas product and junior college sophomore set down SF by forcing two hitters into routine ground outs and striking out another to clinch the team’s eighth win in the first three weeks of the summer.
The Gold Sox wrap up its home series with the Seals today (Sunday) at 6 p.m. at Hard Rock Park.
Yuba-Sutter opens up this week with the first of a two-game home series against Humboldt Wednesday at 7 p.m., followed by a weekend series at Hard Rock Park beginning Friday against Novato.
All Gold Sox home games begin at 7 p.m., except for Sunday, which start at 6 p.m.