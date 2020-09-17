The Miami Heat had roared all the way back from a 17-point first-half deficit to lead for most of the fourth quarter, yet there the Heat was again, trailing the Boston Celtics by five points with less than five minutes to go in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Bam Adebayo, the hero from Game 1 with the already-legendary block, had carried Miami back in the third quarter, and now it was Goran Dragic’s turn with some help from Jimmy Butler. The two guards, one a current All-Star and one former, combined to score or assist on the Heat’s last 16 points. They closed out Miami’s 106-101 win against the Celtics in Lake Buena Vista.
“He’s a winner, man. That’s my guy,” said Butler, an All-Star this season for the Heat. “Zoki and Goki — that’s me and him. That’s our nickname together. I’m glad he’s on my team.”
The Miami Heat had roared all the way back from a 17-point first-half deficit to lead for most of the fourth quarter, yet there the Heat was again, trailing the Boston Celtics by five points with less than five minutes to go in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Bam Adebayo, the hero from Game 1 with the already-legendary block, had carried Miami back in the third quarter, and now it was Goran Dragic’s turn with some help from Jimmy Butler. The two guards, one a current All-Star and one former, combined to score or assist on the Heat’s last 16 points. They closed out Miami’s 106-101 win against the Celtics in Lake Buena Vista.
“He’s a winner, man. That’s my guy,” said Butler, an All-Star this season for the Heat. “Zoki and Goki — that’s me and him. That’s our nickname together. I’m glad he’s on my team.”
Butler, in his first season with the Heat, finished with 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Dragic, a 34-year-old former All-Star relegated to a bench role this season as he recovered from an ankle injury, scored a game-high 25 and dished out five assists. Adebayo, who was an All-Star for the first time this season, added 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.
Adebayo wasn’t a top-10 pick in his NBA draft. Butler was barely a first-round pick in his and Dragic went in the second. Right now, they have the Heat on the cusp of the Finals for the first time since 2014.
“We all trust each other,” Adebayo said. “I was having a rough first half and I’m in my head, I’m thinking about other things and, you know, my teammates kept talking to me, so you’ve just got to have trust.”
The game-ending 17-6 run began with Miami doing what it did throughout the third quarter: It put Adebayo into a pick-and-roll situation. All seven of the All-Star post player’s field goals in the third were off assists, four were dunks and three were alley oops, mostly from Dragic and rookie wing Tyler Herro.
In the final five minutes, the Heat made Butler the ballhandler and the All-Star wing found Adebayo in the post for a hook shot to cut the Celtics’ lead to 94-91.
Then Butler jumped a passing lane for a steal, a save behind his back and eventually a wide-open dunk off a pass by sharpshooting swingman Duncan Robinson. Boston wing Jaylen Brown went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line on the next possession and Butler tied the game again at 95-95 with a driving layup.
Dragic made two free throws on the next possession and the Heat never trailed again. The guard followed with a 27-foot stepback three and then Butler intercepted another pass to set up forward Jae Crowder for an easy layup to push the lead back out to 100-95. Dragic hit another stepback on the next possession, and Butler iced the win by hitting a pair of free throws in the waning seconds, then grabbing one final steal.
Five of the Heat’s last wins in these NBA playoffs have come after Miami trailed by double digits.