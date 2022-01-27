Coming into its first matchup against Lindhurst, Marysville High varsity boys basketball coach Stan Easter told his squad to not “take the game for granted,” given the teams’ record disparities in the Pioneer Valley League standings.
Easter challenged his squad from the get-go to be aggressive, athletic and run when necessary in order to get the jump on Lindhurst.
“I told them the first three minutes will set the tone – either they’re going to be in the game or we’re going to show them they can’t play with us,” Easter said.
Marysville (18-3, 4-0 PVL) jumped out to a 16-4 lead, followed by another quick 8-0 run to stretch the advantage to 24-4 when junior Joshua Brown dropped in one of his three 3-pointers about the two-minute mark of the opening quarter.
Marysville put up 28 points in the first, en route to an 86-45 win at home over Lindhurst Wednesday night.
Easter was pleased with both his starters and bench for continuing to maintain an aggressive presence all game.
Brown, who alongside many of his teammates played in their first varsity game against Lindhurst, led the Indians with 21 points, while fellow junior Ambelique Clarke added 19 points. Seniors Landin Parks and Jaxon Finley chipped in 13 points each.
For Lindhurst (5-9, 0-2), senior point guard Angel Ortiz was the team’s main weapon offensively, finishing with 19 points. Senior Jaz Singh added 15.
Easter said during a year when many teams are still dealing with the week-to-week uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, it was nice to bring back the Yuba County rivalry.
“Our kids get up for this,” he said. “Marysville, Lindhurst – it is a big rivalry.”
Marysville kept pushing throughout the game’s 32 minutes, including both in transition and in the half-court. In the second quarter, Finley found Parks at the top of the key for one of Marysville’s 10 3s, stretching the lead to 36-10 about the midpoint of the period.
Despite the near 30-point deficit, Lindhurst kept battling as Ortiz fired right back with a 3 from the top of the key to make it 36-13 with less than five minutes left in the first half.
Ortiz, Lindhurst’s point guard, played most of the night and was one of the team’s consistent weapons. Ortiz had 12 in the first half and seven in the second to lead the Blazers.
Up 46-20 at the break, Easter began subbing more frequently, looking to see what he can get out of his bench in the closing half.
Marysville’s reserves responded to the coach’s call and continued to run the team’s uptempo style throughout the second half. Sophomore Christopher Ramirez hit junior Donovan Baker on a fastbreak to make the score 62-28 at the 1:05 mark of the third.
Ortiz answered right back with another 3 off a dribble handoff, trimming the deficit to 62-31. Ortiz swished a couple 3s and finished 5-for-9 at the free-throw line for Lindhurst.
Marysville and Lindhurst end the regular season rivalry with an 8 p.m. scheduled contest Feb. 11 in Olivehurst.
Up next for Marysville is Colfax on the road today (Friday) beginning at 8 p.m. Lindhurst is set to travel to Center tonight for an 8 p.m. game.
All games are subject to change.
Lindhurst declined to be interviewed following Wednesday’s game.