River Cats 6, El Paso 3
Fueled by three home runs, the Sacramento River Cats (37-47) downed the visiting El Paso Chihuahuas (34-48) to clinch the series in Tuesday’s finale.
First baseman Jason Vosler got things going early, skying a home run to right field in the first inning for a 1-0 lead. The big fly was Vosler’s third of the series against his former club, and his 11th of the season.
After El Paso took a 2-1 lead in the third with a pair of RBI singles against righty Sean Hjelle (1-0), the River Cats rebounded with a four-run bottom of the inning.
Left fielder Braden Bishop singled and scored on shortstop Mauricio Dubón’s double to tie the game. Following a Vosler walk, right fielder Jaylin Davis put Sacramento up 5-2 with a three-run shot, his 11th home run in 26 games.
Hjelle was impressive in his first Triple-A start. The Giants’ No. 10 prospect on MLB Pipeline allowed three runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two in 6.0 innings.
Fittingly, fellow University of Kentucky product, righty Trevor Gott, closed out Hjelle’s first Triple-A win with his second save.
Bishop capped off the River Cats’ power display in the seventh when he went opposite field for his sixth homer this season.
Following the off day, righty Logan Ondrusek (0-0, 5.79) will kick off the series in Salt Lake, facing lefty Brian Johnson (3-3, 5.30) on Thursday at 5:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.