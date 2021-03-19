It had been almost 17 months since the River Valley High football team strapped it up for a competitive football game against an opposing team.
On Friday, the Falcons’ spring football season was unveiled in front of a limited audience due to the pandemic. The sparse home crowd left with a victory after River Valley led throughout, en route to a 26-18 victory over River City out of West Sacramento.
“Any win is a good win; we try to win,” River Valley co-head coach Brennan McFadden said. “I am happy for my boys. This group always plays very hard.”
River Valley (1-0) struck first early in the opening quarter when junior running back George Baker took a sweep around the right edge and downfield 46 yards for his first touchdown of the year, putting the Falcons in front, 8-0 after the 2-point conversion.
It was the first of four rushing scores for RV – two coming off the legs of senior Damien Garcia.
McFadden said he was pleased that his Wing-T was able to grind for the entire 48 minutes.
Garcia scored twice in the second half to open up a 14-6 half-time advantage.
McFadden said Garcia also forced a first-half fumble and had an interception.
Quarterback Collin Totman, spearheaded the attack all night while also helping out on defense with a second-half pick.
McFadden said overall he was pleased that the team persevered through a rough offseason that featured multiple pauses due to the pandemic and all of 15 contact practices prior to the season opener.
River Valley is home next week to take on Yuba City in the annual Mayor’s Cup rivalry.
COVID protocols permit each athlete only two tickets (four for a blended family) to come watch the game in person.