River Valley freshman Valeria Ramirez qualifies for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I individual tennis tournament that begins with a seed meeting at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 3 at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville.

 Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

Prep girls tennis

River Valley High freshman Valeria Ramirez became the first athlete in school history to qualify for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I individual tennis tournament that begins with a seed meeting at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 3 at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville. The format is a two-day tournament beginning at noon Nov. 3 and 10 a.m. Nov. 4. 

