River Valley High freshman Valeria Ramirez became the first athlete in school history to qualify for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I individual tennis tournament that begins with a seed meeting at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 3 at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville. The format is a two-day tournament beginning at noon Nov. 3 and 10 a.m. Nov. 4.
Including the Capital Valley Conference, there will be seven participating leagues at the SJS D-I tournament.
Ramirez earned her spot, coach Gabe Ramirez said, by qualifying in the top-2 in the CVC through the first of the two-day league tournament at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club.
Ramirez, who doubles as Valeria’s father, said the team’s No. 1 finished the league portion of the season at 22-3 – with all three losses coming to Woodcreek’s No. 1.
In sets, Gabe Ramirez said Valeria is 44-7 through league.
While it was a straight-set (1-6, 4-6) defeat in the league finals, Gabe Ramirez said three of the games in the first set went to deuce.
In the second set, Valeria Ramirez grabbed a commanding 4-1 lead before losing three of four deuce games to fall short.
“It was a fun match to watch and Valeria played her heart out … Very proud of my daughter holding nothing back in the final and giving the (number) 1 seed from Woodcreek all she can handle,” coach Ramirez said. “She’s only a freshman and has plenty of time to keep improving her game.”
In doubles play, RV’s top team of Gianna Lapera and Samantha Baker won two matches in the loser’s backdraw bracket
Emergence of Valeria Ramirez
Valeria Ramirez started playing tennis at age 6 – first picking up a racquet at 4 – and persevered through a lot to move up in the ranks.
Perhaps Ramirez’ biggest obstacle was, like many athletes, figuring out how to compete during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when lots of venues and facilities were on temporary lockdown.
Ramirez said she countered the pandemic with what was available to her, which for the most part centered around home workouts.
“I practiced what I could such as volleying with my dad,” Valeria Ramirez said.
Ramirez also studied tennis professionally and according to Gabe Ramirez is working on the strategy part of the game and in-game adjustments during match play.
“She has many skills that have made her a strong tennis player, and now she just needs to put strategic points together to outplay her opponents,” coach Ramirez said.
Valeria Ramirez is open to anything when it comes to her future on the court, but mainly tennis is fun for her.
Led by five athletes in the top-10, the Falcons won the overall varsity girls team title at the CVC championships at Maidu Regional Park in Roseville.
Layla Muhammed led RV with a third place finish overall in 19 minutes, 24.8 seconds over three miles.
Freshman Nevaeh Brown placed fifth overall in 19:32.1, while senior Gianna Davit was seventh in 20:05.2.
RV’s Emma Thiara (eighth, 20:09) and Taylor Nelson (ninth, 20:12) rounded out the scoring pack for the Falcons.
All five earned all-league honors.
RV’s Eddie Jensen became the school’s first-ever league individual champion, winning the 5K in a school record 16:03.1. As a team, RV finished fourth – two spots ahead of Yuba City.
The SJS subsection race is set for Nov. 5 in Calaveras County.
