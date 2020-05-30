Kyle Williams could soon be manning center field for an NCAA Division II baseball team.
Williams, who signed his national letter of intent on Saturday at the Happy Viking in Yuba City, is headed east in the fall to play collegiately at Tusculum University in Tennessee.
It’s a decision he did not take lightly, enlisting the help of his friends, family and coaching staff at Sierra College in Rocklin, where Williams was a career .345 hitter in 43 games played in two years. Prior to that he was a River Valley High Falcon, graduating in 2017. During that time at RV, Williams was an Appeal all-Area baseball selection; a career .362 hitter with 98 hits, 25 RBI and 84 runs scored in 82 prep games played.
“With everything that has happened it came down to taking (the) best opportunity,” said Williams at the signing. “My role is I can play everywhere. The discussion (with the Tusculum coaches) was that I was going to be a center fielder hitting in the 1-2 spot in the lineup. I am going to have to earn my position, but when I get there I will see how far I can go.”
Williams said he has learned a lot from the COVID-19 pandemic that not only prematurely ended his final season at Sierra College, but all of NCAA baseball as well.
Immediately following the COVID event, Williams received some solid advice from the Sierra College coaching staff.
“Coach (Rob) Willson said, ‘You have to live for today because you don’t know if you’re going to get tomorrow,” he said. “When COVID hit we were prepared for it because that’s how we prepare for the season. We prepare for the day; we prepare for that at-bat; that pitch; we prepare or pre-plan is what he calls it. It makes everyone stronger and more determined to get to where they want to be.”
Williams said transitioning from River Valley to Sierra was “eye-opening” at first. He was able to grab better control of college life once he took a break from baseball as a sophomore and went back to his other love.
“I played football a little just to get bigger and stronger,” Williams said. “My redshirt sophomore season is what it came down to.”
In other words after returning to football for a short time Williams gained a better perspective while transforming his body into a soon-to-be college baseball player.
“Only a certain few enjoy the process; everyone looks for the outcome,” Williams said. “The process is what makes the outcome so much better.”