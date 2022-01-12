River Valley High head basketball coach Brian Lowe knows he won’t have many options available to him tonight (Thursday) when the Falcons get ready for a home league bout against Capital Valley Conference-leading Inderkum.
The Tigers, ranked No. 10 in the MaxPreps’ state poll this week, are currently scheduled to take on River Valley on the road at 7 p.m. tonight.
Right now, Lowe said he has about eight players ready to play after multiple athletes tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
Lowe said he also lost a player to an injury in Tuesday’s 85-63 home loss to Roseville.
Lowe said following his communication with administration officials, the school is in agreement that the team can continue to suit up with at least six players in uniform.
“At the end of the day it’s about the kids (and) at least they get to play,” he said.
RV (8-10, 1-1 CVC) will be taking on a team in Inderkum among the best in California at this stage in the season. According to MaxPreps’ computer-generated poll, which is based on a three-pronged approach that includes game results, quality wins and strength of schedule, Inderkum sits one spot behind 15-2 Mater Dei to round out the 10 best teams in the state.
Inderkum (12-1, 1-0) is also tops in the Sacramento Bee weekly poll and boasts a lineup that’s heavy on size and athletic ability.
Derrick Claxton, 6-foot-6 senior shooting guard for the Tigers, is listed as a two-star recruit with Division I offers to UC Riverside and Northern Illinois. In total, the team has five players on its 12-person roster listed at 6-5 or better.
RV has two players on its roster listed at least 6-5.
Lowe knows that it will be a challenge but he knows that his team will compete the moment the ball is tossed into the air.
“The kids will play hard, that’s all you can ask for,” Lowe said. “Everybody wants to win games and league, but just getting games in and (having) an outlet (is important).”
With the league season nearing its midpoint at a time when COVID-19 cases are rising across the mid-valley, Lowe said the plan for RV is to play as many games as it is allowed to play.
Other mid-valley action
Sutter Union junior Amrin Mann dropped 40 points on eight 3-pointers to lead the Huskies over Corning, 65-52, Tuesday.
The Huskies improved to 8-10 overall and 3-1 in the Butte View League, which is good for a tie for second – a half-game back of Orland.
Sutter’s Garrett Fishell added 15 points and eight rebounds, while Caden Simmons chipped in eight points for Sutter.
The Huskies are at Oroville Friday for a 7:30 p.m. start.